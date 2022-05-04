You just knew it was going to come down to one run.
In a series where runs were at a premium with the teams' aces dealing darts, it looked like whoever could scratch out a run some way, any way, was going to get a key win in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 series between Shady Spring and Independence.
Shady Spring found that some way.
Paige Maynard’s fly ball to right field was misplayed, allowing Kaylee Waddell to score the game’s only run in the sixth inning as Shady Spring took the key 1-0 win in a series that has seen each team now score runs each in the two teams three games, or 29 innings of action.
Waddell had doubled on a 3-2 count, only the second Shady runner to advance to second.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play somewhere,” Maynard said. “As soon as I saw green I knew (Waddell) was going to score because she is fast.”
Waddell knew it, too.
“I knew as soon as (head coach Don Barnett, who was coaching third) told me to go I was there,” Waddell said. “Getting that cushion was the best thing we could have got.”
Only in this series would a 1-0 lead be considered a cushion but that is the way Maynard and Independence’s Delaney Buckland have been dealing in this series.
“We told the girls before the game that one or two runs was probably going to win it so we wanted to play tight defense behind good pitching and we wanted to be a whole lot better in the box this time and I think we did both those things,” Barnett said.
Independence won the first matchup 2-0, taking advantage of early Shady miscues. Shady won the second game 1-0 in a game that went 15 innings and saw Maynard set a state record with 34 strikeouts in the game and Buckland finish with 30.
“Honestly, I was afraid this one was going to go 15 innings,” Maynard said, laughing.
It took an error and, of all things, the sun, to turn the game in the Tigers' favor.
Maynard’s pop into right field was right into the fielder’s sight line, but coach Ken Adkins said the loss won’t be pinned on the sun.
“The dropped ball in right field that ended up allowing a run to score, that should have been an out,” Adkins said. “We play here. The sun shines. The sun never moves. The field was built that way and we play 16 games a year here. The sun is always in the same place. That’s something we go over from the time you’re in Little League. Put your glove over the sun, follow the ball in. The sun didn’t lose it. In the end we still are not hitting Paige. And that’s what we have got to do.”
Neither pitcher had the strikeout juice of the first meeting, but both were effective. Maynard had 12 strikeouts and walked three and aside from one runner at third in the fourth, was never really threatened.
Buckland had led off the inning with a bunt for a hit, the only hit as it turned out, and Adkins wanted to go small. However, a couple attempts at a bunt were fouled off attempting to get Buckland to second and with the bunt off with two strikes, Maynard was able to get the strikeout.
Courtesy runner Brooklyn White did eventually get to second on a passed ball and third on a sacrifice by Kendall Martin.
“If you get the bunt down there it's not even a guarantee they make a play on the ball,” Adkins said, “so you are at first and second with nobody out and if they throw the ball away third base with nobody out. I was able to bunt the runner over, but I ran out of outs because we didn’t get the bunt down.”
For Maynard, it was more of the same that saw her improve to 14-2 on the season.
"Paige has been lights out for us all season,” Barnett said. “She’s an exceptional pitcher. We’ve been all over the place here lately just to get some games in and I think people all over the state are starting to see what a special pitcher she is.”
Buckland took the loss despite striking out 11 and walking one and allowed just three runners past second, Waddell and Maynard being two in the sixth.
Independence will host Nicholas County Thursday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will face Shady Spring Friday at 6 p.m. for the championship at the home of the higher seed. The Tigers must be defeated twice.
SS 000 001 0 - 1 4 0
I 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Battery – SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell. I: Delaney Buckland and Alyssa Daniels. WP – Maynard (7IP 1H 0R 0ER 3BB 12K 111 pitches, 71 strikes). LP – Buckland (7IP 4H 1R 0ER 1BB 11K 94 pitches 71 strikes). Hitting – SS: Kaylee Waddell 1-3 (2b, run), Olivia Barnett 1-2, Emma Cyrus 1-3, Alexa Queensberry 1-3. I: Delaney Buckland 1-3. Record s – I: 14-13.