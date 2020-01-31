Shady to host Appalachian Fasteners Invitational

With one more weekend before wrestling season kicks into the homestretch, Shady Spring coach Anthony Shrewsberry is happy with the progress his team has made.
The Tigers will get to perform in front of the home crowd Saturday at the annual Appalachian Fasteners Invitational. Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m.
Joining the host Tigers in the double elimination tournament will be Liberty, Oak Hill, Meadow Bridge, PikeView, Princeton, Man, Lincoln, Cabell Midland, River View, Riverside, Buckhannon Upshur, Martinsburg, Richlands (Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Abingdon (Va.) and Jackson (Ohio). Matches will be wrestled on four mats in both gyms.
Shady had a strong team performance two weeks ago when it finished second at the Jackson County Invitational. Sophomore Josh Goode (126 pounds) and senior Riley Chapman (160) won championships.
"I thought our kids wrestled really well," Shrewsberry said. "It was a total showing from all our kids. As far as the younger kids go, they showed a lot of improvement. The older kids wrestled like they have been the entire season. That's a good thing. O??
Shrewsberry said several of his wrestlers have improved as the season wears on, and some have really evolved.
"Several of our younger guys, (and) Andrew Shrewsberry and Levi Price as juniors, have matured a lot. They're wrestling a lot smarter," he said. "They were good wrestlers before but now they are wrestling smarter."
Goode, the team's only state place winner from last year, is having a strong season. He placed eighth at the meat grinder that is the WSAZ Invitational and ran his season record to 38-7.
"(The team is) really stepping it up this year," Shrewsberry said. "And it takes a while. A lot of those kids didn't start wrestling until their 10th grade year of high school."
Among them are Ethan Morgan (285), Tristen Tate (120), Chapman and Andrew Shrewsberry (138).
l l l
The inaugural West Virginia Team Dual Championships will also be held Saturday at The Greenbrier.
Wrestling will begin at 11 a.m. Weigh-ins will start at 8 a.m., and West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn will be the guest speaker at 8:30 a.m.
The event is sanctioned by the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association and is endorsed by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Herbert Hoover (Region 3) will take on Oak Glen (Region 1) and Point Pleasant (Region 4) will meet Bridgeport (Region 2) in Class AA/A. St. Albans (Region 3) will battle University (Region 1) and Spring Mills (Region 2) will square off with Parkersburg (Region 4) in the first round.
The losing teams will meet for third place at 3 p.m. The finals will begin at 5 p.m.
l l l
The Coalfield Conference Invitational will be held Feb. 7-8 at Oak Hill to close out the regular season. Regionals will follow the next weekend, with Independence hosting Class AA/A Region 3 Feb. 14-15. Class AAA Region 3 will be held at Riverside High School on Feb. 15.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber