The girls high school basketball season for Independence and Shady Spring may be best described as a wild rollercoaster ride — a lot of ups and downs that seemed to end about as quick as they started.
With sectional play starting Monday for both teams, the Raleigh County rivals clashed Wednesday night for the only time this season, hoping to build some much needed momentum.
Behind a swarming pressure defense, the Tigers grabbed the lead early and never looked back, knocking off the Patriots 46-22 on Senior Night.
"We are just happy to get out here and be playing," Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett said. "We have had such a rough season not having all our players together due to quarantine and injuries. These last few games are when we have finally had everybody together. Just to have everybody out on the court is a good night."
Shady Spring put the visitors behind the eight-ball quickly with its pressure defense and crisp ball movement that led to good looks in the paint.
"We did a really good job defensively at the beginning of the game and were able to get some easy baskets," Bennett said. "If we can start well defensively, the rest will come for us."
A steal and a coast-to-coast drive by Kierra Richmond set the tone for a 12-0 start and a 15-2 lead after the first quarter. Brooklyn Gibson had the hot hand for the Tigers, scoring all nine of her points in the first eight minutes.
"Brooklyn has worked so hard in the offseason on her jump shot. I think you could see tonight that her jump shot has gotten much better. She is a good player," Bennett said.
The early deficit was not what Independence head coach Mark Cuthbert wanted to see for his team.
"We haven't shot the ball great all year. The pressure and the turnovers from being young just killed us in the end," Cuthbert said. "It has been like this all year with such a young team. We have two seniors playing their hearts out, but without much practice time it has been tough building consistency."
The Shady Spring lead expanded to 19 points before the Patriots (2-5) could get their first field goal to fall. Back-to-back scores from the senior duo of Ashleigh Gabbert and Liv Tabit gave Shady a 29-8 lead at halftime.
"We have two awesome seniors in Liv Tabit and Ashleigh Gabbert," Bennett said. "They are not just great basketball players, but great character kids."
The Patriots would cut the lead back to 17 points after three quarters before a long ball from Gabbert and a two from Nevaeh Canterbury opened the fourth quarter and sealed the Patriots' fate.
Richmond led all scorers with 11, but she shined most Wednesday on defense and distributing the basketball.
"Kierra is more than just a scorer. She can really do it all," Bennett said. "She is a great off-the-ball defender and had a lot of steals tonight. She really sees the floor well for us."
Independence standout Emily Suddreth barely missed her fourth triple-double in seven games, scoring nine points while grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking 10 shots.
Independence travels to Montcalm Thursday and closes out the regular season Friday at Liberty. Shady Spring will play at Westside Monday to open Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 play.
"We are hoping that this gives us the momentum that we need heading into sectionals," Bennett said. "We have seen Westside twice. They are a well-coached team and have some great players. Hopefully tonight will help us be ready."
Independence (2-5)
Jenna Harvey 2, Alli Hypes 3, Alexis Clark 8, Emily Suddreth 9.
Shady Spring (2-9)
Liv Tabit 2, Kellie Adkins 6, Brooklyn Gibson 9, Ashleigh Gabbert 6, Kierra Richmond 11, Kylee Barnes 2, Nevaeh Canterbury 6, Mattea Huffman 2, Taylor Scott 2.
I 2 6 12 2 — 22
SS 15 14 8 9 — 46
3-point goals — I: 2 (Clark 2), SS: 3 (Gibson, Gabbert, Richmond). Fouled out — none.