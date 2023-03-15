If anyone is qualified to speak on a No. 8 seed beating a No. 1 seed in the West Virginia High School Basketball State Tournament, it’s Hampshire coach Danny Alkire.
In fact, he is the only one.
When the Trojans topped mighty Robert C. Byrd two seasons ago, in the 2021 tournament, it marked the first and only time a No. 8 beat a No. 1 in the seeding era (going back to 2005).
The Trojans are again reprising that role of No. 8 seed in this year’s tournament, taking on No. 1 seed Shady Spring — an equally mighty Class AAA power, with some striking similarities to that RCB team — today at 5:30 p.m.
Hampshire’s part in a great trivia question came in the same tournament that Shady Spring won the school’s first state championship. It also came the same day the No. 2 seed that year, Fairmont, lost.
So, what’s the secret to turning the rare feat of beating a No. 1 seed in the first round?
“If you’re playing a team like that it’s always in the back of your mind, they’re No. 1 and they’re No. 1 for a reason,” Alkire said. “For us, I think we were probably better than people knew. That team, we had played during what was probably the worst point in Hampshire basketball. They were 3-20 their first season, then went 8-14 and we were 15-5 (in 2021).
“We had eight seniors who played on that team, and they had experience. They’d seen it all. Byrd lost one game to a team they also beat that year in Morgantown, and they had two 1,000-point scorers, they were great. They expected to win, and who can blame them? Nobody knew us. and they still don’t.”
That’s not entirely true.
When Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson saw the bracket, he immediately knew.
“We are very cognizant of that fact,” Olson said. “We probably spent more time talking about that in our locker room than they have in theirs.”
Like RCB two years ago, Shady Spring comes into the tournament with its only state loss to Morgantown (two others came in Florida in December).
Alkire said the difference for his squad is it’s not as veteran as that 2021 team and the defense is different. A team that would press and cause issues is just as happy to sit in a zone and force you to shoot over it. That can often pay dividends in Charleston.
While Hampshire doesn’t have the team it had during the momentous 2021 tournament – fewer veterans and it doesn’t play at the same level defensively — Olson isn’t dismissing Hampshire, even though Shady is riding a wave of being the only team that has ever scored 100 points in three straight postseason games.
“We’re not putting 100 on the board down there, it doesn’t happen,” Olson said. “We have to go and take care of the things that we do. If you’re in the state tournament you have earned your ticket. They have a good program; they have the same coach and they have done it before.”
The leader of the pack is Ethan Shanholtz, a big who played in that tournament and is one of the few remaining players who did. Alkire said Shanholtz is averaging about 17 points and 10 rebounds and will play basketball at the University of Mount Union in Ohio next season.
“He’s going to be a problem,” Olson said. “We’ve played some good bigs this season. Parkersburg South had one, Morgantown had one. (Shanholtz) is a dual threat. He can face up; he has a smooth first step and he can also post up inside.”
For Hampshire, dealing with the intensity that Shady Spring brings is job one.
“They are a veteran group,” Alkire said. “We saw them win it down there the year we went, and they won it with those guys as sophomores. They are veterans now. They are going to be up in you on defense and they cause a lot of problems with their size, length and athleticism. We have to handle their pressure.
“For us it is important to understand it’s not always about what the other team does. We have to do the things that we can do and not get caught up in what they are doing. We have to control what we do.”
Olson said his team has to focus on the tempo and not get caught up pressing the issue if that tempo isn’t to his squad’s liking.
“We’ve preached it this week,” Olson said. “If there is a different pace, we have to understand that we have to adjust. If you look back at our state championship run, we were able to play both ways, and the key down there sometimes is you have to understand what is going on and adjust to it.”
The Tigers have been able to dictate the tempo in the section and region championships by ratcheting up the press and causing turnovers that led to quick points. The emphasis will be on doing it on the big stage in Charleston.
The Tigers have won 18 straight heading into the state tournament, the last loss coming on Dec. 30 against Suncrest, Fla., in Ocala, Fla.
Shady is averaging 73.4 points per game, increasing its average by 5.2 points in the postseason. The Tigers have exactly 200 3s and are shooting right at 70 percent (.699) from the free throw line (249-356).
Braden Chapman leads the way for the Tigers at 18.6 points per game and has 50 3s. Ammar Maxwell averages 13.8, Cam Manns 13.0 (51 3s) and Cole Chapman 9.8.
The winner of Thursday’s game will play the Scott/Herbert Hoover Friday at 5:30 p.m.
