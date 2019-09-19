Shady sweeps tri-match with Independence and PikeView

Options, options and more options.
Across the front line and even on the back row, Shady Spring has frustrated teams on the volleyball court with its vast array of weapons.
Thursday night in a tri--match with fellow Class AA, Region 3 foes, Independence and PikeView, the Lady Tigers attacked from all angles and at times made the game look incredibly easy.
Thought to be the team to beat in Region 3 this year when the season opened, Shady Spring proved those words prophetic by sweeping both matches, 2-0.
“It was nice to see what we could do tonight,” Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. “PikeView and Indy are really good teams, but it was really nice to see us do the things we were supposed to do on the floor and make it look good.”
Sectional foes Shady Spring and PikeView squared off in the first match of the night and the Lady Tigers wasted no time flexing their muscle at the net.
In a 25-11 win in the first set, five different players from Shady Spring had kills with Olivia Barnett and Chloe Thompson leading the way with five and four kills respectively.
“I think that is where we excel,” Williams said. “Just the fact that every person on the floor is a threat in some form or fashion. It is really nice to have that many weapons out there.”
With Meg Williams, Bradlea Hayhurst, Kelsie Dangerfield and Rylee Wiseman all posing threats, opponents have no clear person to attack with the block.
“We really work on transition and where you are supposed to go,” Williams explained. “We talk to the girls about, even if they are not the ones hitting, to sell their route which confuses people and it was nice to see them applying that as well.”
In set two against the Lady Panthers, Shady was still effective at the net with 12 kills, but it also showed its prowess from the serving line with seven aces as a team en route to a 25-7 win.
The second match pitted Independence and PikeView against each other in what could be an eventual regional showdown come November.
PikeView won the the first match 2-0 earlier in the year at Princeton, however, Thursday the Lady Patriots bounced back to take 2-1 win.
“We have come along way and we have gotten more mentally tough,” Independence head coach Ashley Poland said. “They are not shutting down now. Our communication still leaves a lot to be desired, but that comes with youth and inexperience. It was nice to see them stick it out and get the win.”
Behind the strong play of Destiny Blankenship and Kyra Davis, Indy ran out to 16-10 lead and appeared in control of the first set.
PikeView answered behind the strong serving of Jade Hampton and the big hitting of Laken McKinney to trim the lead to one point. Four kills by Hope Craft pushed the Lady Panthers in front as they went on to a 25-23 win.
In a situation where Indy could have folded the tent, the young Lady Patriots responded with a big run in the second set to change their fortunes.
Trailing 9-8, sophomore Sarah Bragg found a gap with a perfect tip which Davis backed up with a block and a kill to send Indy on a 9-0 run. Natalie Blake had eight service points over the key run to lift Indy to a 25-16 win.
In the decisive third set, Davis took control for the Lady Patriots late to cap a huge rally for a 25-22 win.
Indy trailed at one point in the final set, 17-8 before Blankenship got things started with two kills and an ace. Davis hammered three straight kills late with her team down 21-20 to push Indy over the top.
“(Kyra) is doing really well,” Poland said. “She is making much smarter shots, where at the first of the year she was swinging away at everything. Now she is playing much smarter.”
It was not the night veteran PikeView head coach Steve Compton was expecting.
“It was a little frustrating tonight,” Compton admitted. “It is one thing when you have one player having a bad night. It is another thing when everybody is having a bad night. But, it is early in the season, our goal is to get better and hopefully this will help us get better.”
In the final match of the night, it was all Shady Spring as it took down Indy in two sets, 25-8 and 25-17.
“They have been working really hard, but, like I told them, when play really good teams, they pick out your weaknesses,” Poland said. “That shows us what we need to work on for the rest of the year.”
For now, the biggest battle Shady may face is complacency.
“I don’t want to say we have peaked yet because I want to keep learning and getting better,” Williams said. “These tournaments we are playing on the weekends, we hope will help push us to the next level. I hope the girls realize how much talent they do have and use it to their fullest in these games.”
