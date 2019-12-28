The 2019 basketball campaign for the Shady Spring boys team is only six games old, but, so far, it has been memorable to say the least.
Saturday night in the championship game in the Burger King division of the Little General Battle for the Armory, the Tigers added to that memorable opening run and accomplished a little history along the way.
Prior to Saturday night, Shady Spring had never beaten Woodrow Wilson in boys basketball in 42 tries. That streak is no more.
Powered by 34 points from Tommy Williams, Class AA co-No.3, Shady Spring, knocked off Woodrow Wilson, 77-65, in front of raucous crowd in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
"I am just happy that we won, to be honest," Williams said. "It was a great team win. My teammates are great and I think we played some really great defense and got some stops."
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson knew very well the gravity of the win.
"It is a huge win for our community, our families, our students, fans and everybody," Olson said. "We have the utmost respect for Woodrow Wilson. To do it is a big moment for our program, our kids and me personally."
Having rebounded from deficits all year, Woodrow Wilson tested the Tigers early by jumping out to a quick, 8-0 lead.
"We got down early and they said they didn't care, they just wanted to go play," Olson said. "Roll the ball on the floor and lets play four quarters. Lets keep scratching, keep clawing and get after it."
The Tigers flipped the direction of the game early with defense and the play of all-state guard, Luke LeRose. Over the final six minutes of the first quarter, Shady forced nine Woodrow turnovers and LeRose ripped the nets for 12 points to tie the game at 16 apiece after the first eight minutes.
A bucket and a 3-pointer from Williams with 5:43 to play before halftime game Shady a six-point lead that would be a nine at the break.
Twice Shady pushed the lead to 11 points in the third quarter, but leading 45-34 with just over three minutes to play in the third, Woodrow came storming back.
Richard Law drilled a deep ball and when a Tiger player was hit with a technical foul, Law made both free throws to trim the lead to six. On the ensuing trip down the floor, Ayden Ince created a Beckley explosion with a rainbow 3-pointer to cut the lead to just three points.
However, before the euphoria could die down from the Beckley side, Williams drove the ball the length of the floor going strong to the rim for a score, drawing a foul and sending the Tiger crowd into a frenzy.
As Williams was stepping to the line, a Woodrow player was hit with a technical and Shady never looked back.
"We knew (Woodrow) would make some adjustments," Olson said. "But, we really felt like if we took care of the ball and kept defending like we normally do, their wasn't a way they could beat us. It showed on the floor. Woodrow made some runs at us, but, this group is resilient. What an environment for Raleigh County as a whole and to come out here for the first time and beat Woodrow Wilson. It is an amazing accomplishment."
Shady pushed the lead to 54-44 by the end of the third period. Williams put the exclamation point on the run with a step-back 3 to beat the horn.
"It is a huge win for our program and where I want us to be viewed in the state. People laughed when I said I wanted us to be thought of as one of the best programs in the state," Olson said.
Over the final eight minutes, Shady would push the lead to as many as 17, allowing Woodrow Wilson to get no closure than 10 points. Down the stretch, Williams was true from the line, while Cole Chapman came up big with nine points in the quarter.
"That is what we have been waiting on, (Cole) and Luke," Olson said. "We have seen Braden (Chapman), we have seen Tommy and we don't take them for granted. But, when we get Cole and Luke going, we are tough to stop. (Cole) does it every day in practice. He just plays basketball and he came up huge for us tonight."
While the win was historic and Shady has tasted tremendous success so far this season, Olson keeps it all in perspective.
"We haven't accomplished anything yet. We haven't won a sectional, we haven't won a regional. This is a good start. We have a great team that is hungry and they never quit," Olson said. "But, to come in here and for the kids to embrace and understand the tradition that Woodrow Wilson has when they step on the floor, it shows the character of these kids. I love the way they play and I love the way they approach the game."
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 34, Luke LeRose 20, Braden Chapman 5, Erick Bevil 2, Cole Chapman 16. Totals: 23-53 20-27 77.
Woodrow Wilson
K.J. Jones 4, Maddex McMillen 13, Ayden Ince 15, Richard Law 21, Ben Gilliam 9, Tavea Davis 3. Totals:
SS: 16 18 20 23 — 77
WW: 16 9 19 21 — 65
3-point goals: SS: 11 (Williams 6, LeRose 3, B. Chapman, C. Chapman), WW: 8 (Jones, Ince 2, Law 3, Gilliam, Davis). Fouled out: Gilliam (WW), Law (WW).
Greater Beckley Christian 59, Notre Dame 43
The championship game Saturday night in the Pepsi Division of the Little General Battle for the Armory was a clash between two of the top teams in Class A.
Battling No. 4 Notre Dame, led by head coach, and WVU standout, Jarrod West, No. 2 Greater Beckley looked to prove it belonged amongst West Virginia’s elite.
Thanks to a fast start and relentless defense, Greater Beckley proved it belonged among the state’s elite, squashing a late run from the Irish to defeat Notre Dame, 59-43.
Coming off a solid performance Friday night in a win over Class AAA Princeton, Greater Beckley head coach, Brian Helton was pleased with the way his team started the game.
“I thought our intensity carried over good from the night before. We knew how good a team (Notre Dame) has and how they will stay competitive, no matter what the situation,” Helton said. “They are a state (tournament) contender every year. They have great players and we know Jaidyn West is a great player. I thought our defensive effort was good throughout the game, but particularly in the first quarter. We got off to a great start because of our defense.”
Thad Jordan buried a 3-pointer to open the Greater Beckley scoring. Elijah Edwards followed with a bucket before Isaiah Hairston scored five straight points to give Greater Beckley a 10-0 lead halfway through the opening quarter.
When Kristijan Krunic scored in the lane at the 3:07 mark of the first quarter, the Crusaders led, 14-1.
Elijah Goodman would score the first bucket for the Irish, but the Crusaders did not let up and pushed the lead to 22-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Notre Dame trimmed the lead to 14 points by halftime, but with Sean Hoskins putting a blanket on West, the team’s leading scorer, the Irish seemed out of sync and struggled to score.
“Sean is the epitome of unselfish and he is a senior leader,” Helton said. “He is a guy that after practice will pick up the water bottles, put the balls back in the rack. Whenever we talk basketball with him, it is team. He never mentions individual. He is a tremendous player and a tremendous kid.”
Down 18 after three quarter, Notre Dame put a scare in the Crusaders, cutting the lead back to 10 points with just under three minutes to play. However, when a 3-pointer went wayward that could have cut the lead to single digits, Greater Beckley sealed the game at the foul line.
“Every night with our schedule we try to challenge ourself. Year in and year out, I think it is important that you do that and not try to hide from competition based on the team you have that year,” Helton explained. “I think that is really paying off for us now because our guys have been through the grind the past few years. I love this team’s chemistry.”
Jordan had a double-double with13 points and 12 rebounds, while Hairston scored a team-high 15 and grabbed nine rebounds. Kaden Smallwood finished with14.
After scoring just five points in the first half, West ended with a game-high 17 points.
Notre Dame
Kobe Martino 9, Clay martino 4, Jaden West 17, Wade Britton 4, Elijah Goodman 9. Totals: 16-52 5-8 43.
Greater Beckley (4-2)
Elijah Edwards 8, Sean Hoskins 1, Kaden Smallwood 14, Thad Jordan 13, Isaiah hairston 15, Ezra Drumheller 3, Kristijan Krunic 5. Totals:
ND: 5 12 12 14 — 43
GBC: 22 9 16 12 — 59
3-point goals: ND: 6 (West 4, K. Martino, C. Martino), GBC: 5 (Smallwood, Jordan 2, Hairston). Fouled out: C. Martino (ND), Hoskins (GBC).
Princeton 75, Sherman 55
Princeton jumped out to a 29-3 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Sherman, 75-55, in the first consolation game of the 2019 Little General Battle for the Armory Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Peyton Brown led the Tigers with 22 points, nine assists, five steals and five rebounds. Braydon Quessenberry added 12 points, while Delathan Wilborn had 11 and Brady Martin scored 10. Jon Wellman had eight rebounds.
Logan Green and Chris Abbot led the Tide with 12 points apiece and Alex Kirk added 11.
Sherman
Alex Kirk 11, Brian Busby 1, R.J. Cline 2, Dalton Rollo 4, Chris Abbot 12, Logan Green 12, Bryson Carter 5, Travis Cooper 5. A.J. Skeens 2, Parker Rollo 1. Totals: 18-45 10-25 55.
Princeton
Delathan Wilborn 11, Peyton Brown 22, Ethan Parsons 8, Brady Martin 10, Braydon Quesenberry 12, Grant Cochran 2, Cody Hall 4, Jon Wellman 4, Justin Young 2. Totals: 32-79 6-10 75.
S: 3 14 17 21 — 55
P: 29 8 15 23 — 75
3-point goals: S: 9 (Kirk, D. Rollo, Abbot 2, Green 3, Carter, Cooper); H: Players. Fouled out: None.
Logan 85, George Washington 82 (OT)
Player of the Year candidate, David Early from Logan, put on a world-class performance Saturday in the second consolation game of the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Early poured in 39 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Class AA co-No. 3 ranked Wildcats to a 85-82 win over Class AAA No. 3, George Washington in overtime.
The high-scoring senior was 14-for-25 from the field and perfect from the line in nine attempts.
Mitchell Hainer and Jarred Glick added 16 points apiece for Logan.
Mason Pinkett battled Early down the stretch and finished with 29 points for the Patriots. William Gabbert added 21 points and Alex Yoakum scored 14.
George Washington
Gus Eddy 8, Mason Pinkett 29, Alex Yoakum 14, Jack Ingold 2, Zane McCarty 3, William Gabbert 21, John Goetz 5. Totals: 26-51 22-27 85.
Logan
Jarred Glick 16, Mitchell Hainer 16, David Early 39, Trey Brown 8, Aiden Slack 5, Cameron Hensley 1. Totals: 33-60 10-11 85.
GW: 17 15 18 22 10 — 82
L: 18 16 23 15 13 — 85
3-point goals: GW: 8 (Pinkett 2, Yoakum, McCarty, Gabbert 4); L: 9 (Glick 4, Early 2, Brown 2, Slack). Fouled out: Goetz (GW), Glick (L).
