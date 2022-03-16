Jaedan Holstein, left, of Shady Spring, drives to the basket against, Crus Tobin, of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, tries to block, Casey Minor, of North Marion shot in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Gavin Davis, of Shady Spring, left, and Caden Morris, of North Marion going after a rebound in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldShady Spring’s Braden Chapman passes the ball around a North Marion defender in a quarterfinal game of the Class AAA boys state basketball tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
Ammar Maxwell,, of Shady Spring, left, goes in for a shot against, Casey Minor of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady steals record and it assists in opening round win (WITH GALLERY)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
1 of 5
Jaedan Holstein, left, of Shady Spring, drives to the basket against, Crus Tobin, of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, tries to block, Casey Minor, of North Marion shot in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Gavin Davis, of Shady Spring, left, and Caden Morris, of North Marion going after a rebound in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldShady Spring’s Braden Chapman passes the ball around a North Marion defender in a quarterfinal game of the Class AAA boys state basketball tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
Ammar Maxwell,, of Shady Spring, left, goes in for a shot against, Casey Minor of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
CHARLESTON — The ramifications of No. 2 Logan’s loss to Scott in the quarterfinals of the state tournament were not lost on Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson.
When the Runnin’ Wildcats were eliminated Wednesday afternoon, it was the third time in two years a top 2 team in Class AAA was beaten in the quarterfinals, after Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont made first-round exits last year.
No. 1 Shady Spring was next up. Shady was not interested in joining that club.
All five Tigers scored in double figures and Shady Spring set a new Class AAA standard in steals with 24 in a 79-45 victory over North Marion Wednesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum. The previous record was 21 by South Charleston against Huntington in 2008.
“We don’t want to be another top seed that goes down,” Olson said. “We knew the way to approach that was to be gritty and play together. They stopped after the game and said, ‘Hey. We’re not going to let that happen to us, we’re not going to go down in the first round.’ They did a good job of responding and not letting that happen.”
1 of 14
031722 Shady Spring 1.jpg
Gavin Davis, of Shady Spring, left, and Caden Morris, of North Marion going after a rebound in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 2.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, left, of Shady Spring, drives to the basket against, Crus Tobin, of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 3.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, tries to block, Casey Minor, of North Marion shot in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 4.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, and Malachi Funkhouser, of North Marion, fight for the ball in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 5.jpg
Shady Spring fans during game against North Marion shot in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 6.jpg
031722 Shady Spring 7.jpg
Shady Spring student section wearing orange to recognize Christian Martin, 12, student at Shady Spring Middle School who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Martin is the brother of Cameron Mann, player on Shady's team.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 8.jpg
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie yells out during game against North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 9.jpg
Ammar Maxwell,, of Shady Spring, left, goes in for a shot against, Casey Minor of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 10.jpg
Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, passes the ball away around a North Marion defender in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 11.jpg
031722 Shady Spring 12.jpg
Jadedan Holstein, left, Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, reacting after beating North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 13.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, left, and Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, react after beating North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 14.jpg
Ammar Maxwell, left, and head coach Ronnie Olson, of Shady Spring, far right, put up two fingers, indicating two more wins for a repeat championship after beating North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
GALLERY: Shady Spring beat North Marion 79-45
1 of 14
031722 Shady Spring 1.jpg
Gavin Davis, of Shady Spring, left, and Caden Morris, of North Marion going after a rebound in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 2.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, left, of Shady Spring, drives to the basket against, Crus Tobin, of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 3.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, tries to block, Casey Minor, of North Marion shot in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 4.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, and Malachi Funkhouser, of North Marion, fight for the ball in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 5.jpg
Shady Spring fans during game against North Marion shot in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 6.jpg
031722 Shady Spring 7.jpg
Shady Spring student section wearing orange to recognize Christian Martin, 12, student at Shady Spring Middle School who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Martin is the brother of Cameron Mann, player on Shady's team.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 8.jpg
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie yells out during game against North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 9.jpg
Ammar Maxwell,, of Shady Spring, left, goes in for a shot against, Casey Minor of North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 10.jpg
Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, passes the ball away around a North Marion defender in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 11.jpg
031722 Shady Spring 12.jpg
Jadedan Holstein, left, Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell, of Shady Spring, reacting after beating North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 13.jpg
Jaedan Holstein, left, and Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, react after beating North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
031722 Shady Spring 14.jpg
Ammar Maxwell, left, and head coach Ronnie Olson, of Shady Spring, far right, put up two fingers, indicating two more wins for a repeat championship after beating North Marion in the quarter-final game of the Class AAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday.
(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
After a slow start – it was 15-13 Shady after one and 23-21 through the first 4:53 of the second quarter, Shady started to roll.
The end result was a 13-2 run to finish off the second quarter and give the Tigers a 36-23 lead at the half.
“It’s like sharks in the water, they taste blood, what’s going to happen?” Huskies coach Steve Harbert asked. “They all start getting after it. They’ve played it all year, pressure, pressure, pressure, and you’re going to get wore out. So, what do they do? They continue to pressure you, turn you over and they feed off it.”
Four different Tigers scored on the run which started and ended with Cole Chapman free throws and Ammar Maxwell, who had 15 in the first half, had an old-fashioned three-point play.
“The way we wear on teams, we talked about it at the end of the quarter,” Olson said. “We know it is hard to play against us for four quarters. We just want to play the way we play. We just sat down, we said, ‘Let’s just keep doing what we are doing, we don’t need to get out of our realm, there is no special adjustment.’ We knew that the score would eventually be in our favor.”
The second half resembled most of the season for the Tigers, as they got a sizeable lead and were able to coast to the victory.
Shady finished the game with 26 assists on 30 made field goals, a remarkably efficient night, led by Cole Chapman, who had a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.
By speeding things up, the Tigers put North Marion, two players short when starters Tariq Miller and Preston Williams were suspended for the game, in an uncomfortable position.
“Part of our offense is just go,” Cole Chapman said. “After a made basket, we just get out and go. And we were able to do that today. Our guards will just sprint to the floor, our big guys, Jaedan (Holstein), Cam (Manns) and Ammar (Maxwell) and Braden (Chapman). It’s easy for me if they just go on up the floor because I’m dishing it to them, and they are getting wide open layups.”
“The way he dishes the ball and the way he gets in the teeth of the defense, I don’t care if it’s zone or it’s man, he just creates so much havoc,” Olson said. “And Braden does the same thing (17 points, seven rebounds, six assists). They just have to get sucked in and it creates for everybody else. They orchestrate that offense. Cole especially, his eyes are always looking and that is hard to defend. I love having him, he’s like a coach on the floor.”
Harbert lamented the loss of his two starters.
“We have a guy who was a first-team all-state football guy (Miller) and Parker Williams went from scoring 66 points his sophomore year to almost 300 this year. The guy is averaging 12.8 and Tariq is averaging over 15. I’m not saying it would have changed the outcome, but you would have gotten to see the complete product.”
Harley Sickles led North Marion with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Shady scored on 35 of 71 possessions, had 36 points off steals and scored 42 points in the paint. The Tigers were 16 of 25 on layups.
Maxwell led the Tigers with 18 points, going 7 of 11 from the field. In fact, the five Shady starters were a combined 28 of 48 (58.3 percent).
Holstein added 16 points and Cam Manns 11.
The Tigers wore a special shirt for Manns’ brother Christian Martin, a member of the Shady Middle School team who was diagnosed with leukemia and is in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
The players’ thoughts weren’t far from Manns, his family and Christian.
“I’ve never seen Cam cry before and I saw that in practice (Monday) so I knew it was something serious,” Braden Chapman said. “We want him to know that we will always have his back and we will continue to, and we want to pray for Christian and hope he gets better.”
“I kind of know where Cameron is coming from because my grandma was diagnosed,” Holstein said. “It’s rough. I knew this win would help him a lot, more of a morale boost. So, it helped hm feel better.”
Mountaineer basketball’s Gabe Osabuohein spent time with Martin Friday and the youngster, who had favorable early results from treatments, watched the game on TV. Osabuohein told Olson he planned to come to Charleston for Friday’s game to support the Tigers.
Shady will play the winner of Wheeling Park-Grafton (Wednesday’s late game) Friday at 7:15 p.m.