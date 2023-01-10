It all looked so familiar, but it wasn’t supposed to be.
In an effort to challenge his team and keep his squad sharp for what he hopes is a third straight run to the Class AAA state championship game – and another state title to go with the 2021 crown – Shady Spring coached Ronnie Olson put together as tough a schedule as possible, which included already playing the three other classifications’ preseason No. 1s.
The Tigers returned to the Dave Wills Gymnasium for the first time Tuesday night. First up was Class AAA No. 8 Winfield, fresh off a victory over Logan.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
The Tigers forced 12 first quarter turnovers, six led to baskets, buried six 3 pointers and was a general nuisance to the Generals in taking a 25-7 lead in what ended in a 72-35 victory.
“Finally, our offense started coming around,” Olson said. “When we start hitting shots like that … I mean, Cole (Chapman) hit couple, Braden (Chapman) hit a couple, that’s a barrage. (Seven turnovers leading directly to baskets) is hard to deal with. s not always going to happen but if we keep pushing that, turning people over and not only that but scoring off turnovers and no empty possessions. I thought a big thing tonight was no empty possessions and we really dictated tempo times two on that.”
The barrage was quick, it was lethal and by the time the smoke of the first quarter cleared Winfield was in a hole it would not climb out of and Shady had another double figure home victory.
The Tigers led 4-2 when Cole Chapman hit back-to-back 3s, Cam Manns added another and Jaedan Holstein finished an 11-0 run with a dunk inside to make it 15-2. Braden Chapman then hit a 3 and after Winfield made it 18-7, Braden Chapman and Cole Chapman hit back-to-back 3s to make it 25-7.
“It was a shock and awe,” Winfield coach Travis Tarr said. “We knew coming in here it was their first home game, and we expected the energy to be off the charts. We had to be able to be able to compose and execute and be able to beat them in secondary levels, break the press, come down and get in our stuff and execute and we came down and shot some early (shots) and let them get into transition off some bad shots.”
“We got 12 turnovers in that first quarter, and we got out and we made shots,” Cole Chapman said. “We finally made shots. Our offense is finally catching up to our defense and when that happens, we are going to be dangerous.”
Winfield did make a little run in the second quarter with a 7-0 run during a 10-6 quarter, with a chance to get into single digits.
It didn’t happen.
In the second half, Winfield, which Tarr says must establish itself in the paint to be successful never could get untracked and had just five points.
“To give them credit it’s more physical than I expected,” Tarr said. “I knew the length, the speed. A couple games, you saw the physicality. The Morgantown game you saw the physicality. The University (game), you saw the physicality. Coming down to the Bluefield game, the James Monroe game, I didn’t see it but it’s hard to gauge on film. I didn’t see the bruiser-type ball they played there in the third quarter. Defensively getting up on us and that physicality in the front court, it was a challenge.”
Braden Chapman had 21, Cole Chapman 16 and Cam Manns 10 to lead the Tigers.
Shady Spring improved to 7-3 with the victory, it’s fourth in a row since returning home from a trip to Florida before the New Year.
The schedule has been formidable, and the No. 1 reason Shady hasn’t put up the kind of averages it has offensively over the last two seasons.
“We’re not going to get up and down the floor on the break,” Olson said. “We play quicker teams; they get back and it’s hard. We push the break a lot and teams are set because they are just as fast as us. So, we played good disciplined and athletic teams that were able to stop us in transition and in the halfcourt, and that’s some of the reasons we haven’t been able to score. But we’re still where we are at.”
All that seemed to turn Tuesday. The Tigers ended the game with Winfield (6-4) the way they started. The Tigers starters begun the game with steals and baskets and the last basket came from freshman Braedy Johnston who made his first career shot with a steal and lay in and Ty Austin hit a shot before that that came off a turnover.
The last week has shown wins against Princeton, an outstanding rising AAAA team, Class A No. 1 James Monroe, Class AA preseason 1 Bluefield and now No. 8 Winfield.
On Friday Shady Spring welcomes in Greenbrier East, the only team that Shady has not beaten by double figures at home in the last two seasons (66-64 last season). Greenbrier East is coming off a win against Huntington in the New River CTC.
Winfield
Cody Griffith 3 2-4 10, Tanner Loughery 0 0-0 0, Drew Dillard 0 0-2 0, Jayce Miller 2 0-0 4, Ross Musick 1 0-0 3, Will Rice 4 2-2 13, Bryson Childers 0 2-2 2, Jaxson Cunningham 1 1-2 3, Reid Fisher 0 0-0 0, Preston Keiffer 0 0-0 0. 11 7-12 35.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 8 3-4 21, Nate Richmond 0 0-0 0, Ammar Maxwell 4 0-0 8, Ty Austin 1 0-0 3, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0, Cole Chapman 6 0-0 16, Jack Williams 1 4-5 6, Jaeden Holstein 2 0-0 4, Jalon Bailey 0 0-0 0, Sam Jordan 0 0-0 0, Khi Olson 1 0-0 2, Braedy Johnston 1 0-0 2, Cam Manns 4 0-0 10. Brady Green 0 0-0 0.
W 7 10 5 13 — 35
SS 25 6 17 24 — 72
Three-point goals – W: 6 (Rice 3, Griffith 2, Musick 1) SS: 9 (B. Chapman 2, Austin 1, C. Chapman 4, Manns 2). Fouled out – None.
