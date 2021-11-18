Shady Spring's Perry signs with Wheeling

When Theo Egbele was hired as Wheeling University's women's soccer coach for this fall, Shady Spring's Bri Perry was already familiar with him.
That's all it took for her to make her college decision.
Perry signed a letter of intent on Thursday to play soccer for the Cardinals.
"Mostly the coach," Perry said of what led to her decision. "I had talked to him before he went to Wheeling and found out about his coaching style. It was what I was looking for, so I decided to go to Wheeling."
Egbele had previously been at Salem, a school Perry had been considering along with Fairmont State and Lynchburg (Va.).
Perry said she will major in nursing.
Shady Spring finished 6-8-1 this season and defeated Bluefield 3-1 for its first sectional championship since 2011.
"It was a very special season," Perry said. "We won our sectional tournament and I had never been a part of that in my high school career. That was something that was very nice to have."
