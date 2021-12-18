Shady Spring's Dangerfield signs with Fairmont State

Shady Spring’s Kelsie Dangerfield said the thing she felt she would bring to the Fairmont program was a positive attitude.
Then she set out to prove her point, though unwittingly.
Asked if she felt the recently concluded season, in which the Tigers finished runners-up to Philip Barbour after winning the state title the year before was a disappointment, she thought about it for a second.
“I really wouldn’t say a disappointment,” Dangerfield said. “It was a great run. Obviously, we could have won, but I don’t think we could have played much better. We al played as a team and we had fun. We were definitely even.”
Her coach Kelly Williams agreed.
“Keslie is the picture-perfect player, with a calm attitude and she brings leadership to the floor,” Williams said. “She commands respect because she is a very smart player. She dominates play in so many ways and the girls respect that and they bring their A game when she is on the floor.”
The attitude is an intangible, but she also has the other aspects that make up what it takes to play at the next level,” Williams said.
“Keslie is a smart ball player, she is athletic, and she is coachable,” her coach said. “Kelsie is an all-around great player and athlete. Regardless of where she is on the floor, she is going to do the best she can do.”
With Dangerfield the glass is always half full
The Tigers senior signed her national letter of intent to join the Fairmont program Friday, realizing a long dream.
“Literally since I started (playing) in fifth grade,” Dangerfield said. “I’m really excited to move on and hopefully do big things at Fairmont and make my team and my family proud.”
She said she has always been positive by nature and feels it is a trait that will serve her well at the next level.
“I’ve always had a positive attitude,” Dangerfield said. “I’ve never really gotten down and I think that’s something that is really important on a college team. Maybe I won’t play my first year and that’s OK, but I think I can be an impact emotionally.”
The Shady Spring program is now reaping the rewards of the hard work that brought them two runners-up and a state championship in the last three seasons. Fellow senior Peydon Smith recently signed with West Virginia Wesleyan and the team’s other senior Aly Holdren has also received some college interest.
“The fact that the girls can move on, and play to the highest level they can play, that’s what I’m here for, to make sure they reach their potential,” Williams said. “When I see the girls move on to do bigger and better things, that’s a reward in itself.”
Signing with Fairmont means that Dangerfield and Smith will now be opponents in the Mountain East Conference.
“Peydon is just a joy,” Dangerfield. “I think we will probably pick on each other but we will make it a good time, win or lose.”