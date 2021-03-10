Shady Spring wrestler Goode has lofty goals

Joshua Goode is well aware of the tradition of Shady Spring wrestling.
First of all, the reputation precedes the program. The Class AA Coach of the Year Award is named after legendary Tigers coach Dix Manning. The team has won five state championships — all under Manning — and has two runner-up finishes. The Tigers also have 33 individual state champions and 32 runners-up.
The tradition does, indeed, run deep.
But Goode, as a junior 126-pounder for Shady Spring coach Anthony Shrewsberry, also has a bit of an indirect link to that history. His cousin, Johnny Forren, won the Class AAA 120-pound state championship in 2013 and was the last Tiger to win a state title.
Goode would like to end that drought and leave his mark on both Shady Spring tradition and family pride.
“I’ve always had a goal to either break the school record for most wins, to be able to get my name on that, or just to be a state champ and get my name on the board like my cousin did,” Goode said Wednesday at Shady’s first home quad of the season. “Just going after that goal that he set, I’ve always wanted to push myself just to get as good as he was. That’s what I’ve been working for.”
Goode has already surpassed Forren in wins in a season. His 48 wins last year are second in program history to Sonny Harrah’s 50 set in 2010.
His next target is the career wins list, on which Forren sits 11th with 112. The career record of 150 is held by Brandon Stump.
Goode is well on his way to both marks and got off to a good start last Saturday in split quads at Greenbrier West. He went 5-1 on the day, his only loss coming to Ripley’s Brett Haskins, who was the 120-pound runner-up in Class AAA last season.
Among other things, Goode learned one important point that day.
“I learned that I got out of shape,” he said.
That probably lines up with a lot of wrestlers in West Virginia. The start to the season was delayed twice due to the pandemic and wrestlers did not get their usual amount of conditioning.
“We need to work more on conditioning,” Goode said. “But we have been, from last weekend up till now. So I think I stepped up a little bit.
“(The offseason) wasn’t bad, but I feel like I could have done better myself if I had worked more on my conditioning. But, really besides that, where we didn’t have enough time this year before our first match, I think everybody’s conditioning is not the best this year.”
Goode said practices have focused more on conditioning than technique out of necessity. That’s probably OK where Goode is concerned. He opened up Wednesday’s quad with a second period pin of PikeView’s Jason Kinser and was already up 12-0 at that point.
Goode placed fourth at 126 at the state tournament in both his freshman and sophomore seasons and is looking for more.
“The competition is always going to get harder,” he said. “I’ve just got to work harder than everyone else is, put in more time than everyone and just keep going after it.”
Going after history and bragging rights.
The Tigers will return to action Saturday at Clay County for a quad with the Panthers, Lewis County and St. Marys.
