Chloe Thompson of Shady Spring spikes it over on Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown InviationalTina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
Shady Spring wins Shirley Brown Invitational (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
Shady Spring volleyball coach Kelly Williams said in the preseason the team has work to do in order to remain at the level it is accustomed to playing.
It looks like the players are doing just that.
1 of 13
090422 Volleyball 1.jpg
ZaMahya Moss of Woodrow Wilson High School goes for the block against Aubree Cantrell of Independence Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational. Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 2.jpg
Kamryn Wooten and Aubree Cantrell of Independence goes for the block against ZaMahya Moss during the Shirley Brown Invitational Saturday. Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 3.jpg
Meg Williams of Shady Spring puts it over the net against Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 4.jpg
Rachel Mann of Shady Spring sents it over the net against Eden Damewood and Haley Justice of Pikeview during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 5.jpg
Chloe Thompson of Shady Spring spikes it over on Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Inviational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 6.jpg
Chloe Thompson of Shady Spring spikes it over on Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Inviational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 7.jpg
Kamryn Wooten of Independence hits the ball against Alanna Penn of Woodrow Wilson during the Shirley Brown Invitational Saturday Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 8.jpg
Meg Williams of Shady Spring gets it over against Haley Justice of Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 9.jpg
Salia Harris of Woodrow Wilson sents it over the net against Aubree Cantrell of Independence during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 10.jpg
ZhMahya Moss of Woodrow Wilson puts it over the net against Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 11.jpg
Shady Spring puts it over the net against Eden Damewood and Haley Justice of Pikeview Saturday at the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 12.jpg
Skylar Wooten of Independence tries to get past Woodrow Wilson Dalya Hasan and Alanna Penn during the Shirley Brown Inviational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 13.jpg
Katie Begley of Pikeview during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
More like this...
GALLERY: Shirley Brown Invitational Volleyball Matches
1 of 13
090422 Volleyball 1.jpg
ZaMahya Moss of Woodrow Wilson High School goes for the block against Aubree Cantrell of Independence Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational. Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 2.jpg
Kamryn Wooten and Aubree Cantrell of Independence goes for the block against ZaMahya Moss during the Shirley Brown Invitational Saturday. Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 3.jpg
Meg Williams of Shady Spring puts it over the net against Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 4.jpg
Rachel Mann of Shady Spring sents it over the net against Eden Damewood and Haley Justice of Pikeview during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 5.jpg
Chloe Thompson of Shady Spring spikes it over on Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Inviational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 6.jpg
Chloe Thompson of Shady Spring spikes it over on Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Inviational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 7.jpg
Kamryn Wooten of Independence hits the ball against Alanna Penn of Woodrow Wilson during the Shirley Brown Invitational Saturday Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 8.jpg
Meg Williams of Shady Spring gets it over against Haley Justice of Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 9.jpg
Salia Harris of Woodrow Wilson sents it over the net against Aubree Cantrell of Independence during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 10.jpg
ZhMahya Moss of Woodrow Wilson puts it over the net against Pikeview Saturday during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 11.jpg
Shady Spring puts it over the net against Eden Damewood and Haley Justice of Pikeview Saturday at the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 12.jpg
Skylar Wooten of Independence tries to get past Woodrow Wilson Dalya Hasan and Alanna Penn during the Shirley Brown Inviational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
090422 Volleyball 13.jpg
Katie Begley of Pikeview during the Shirley Brown Invitational Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald
TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald
The Tigers defeated Class AAA Hurricane 2-0 in the championship to complete a perfect run at the Shirley Brown Invitational Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Shady went 3-0 in pool play before cruising through the single elimination tournament. The three-time Class AA state finalists — including the 2020 state championship — are 9-0 on the season and have won 18 of their 19 sets.
The Tigers lost three key seniors from last year's team that dropped a tight five-setter to Philip Barbour in the state title game. So far this season they are playing as they haven't missed a beat.
"They came out strong, they've worked hard and they've worked hard in practice," Williams said. "These girls are gamers and they have a great time together. I think today was just wonderful team play. I don't think there was anybody on the floor that didn't contribute today. They're all engaged and they're all cheering for one another. I think that's what makes a great team — chemistry."
Shady and Hurricane both were unbeaten in their pools, but Shady was seeded first in the tournament after giving up fewer points in pool play. The Tigers advanced with a quarterfinal win over Independence and Class AAA University in the semifinals. The Redskins defeated PikeView and Woodrow Wilson.
Both sets in the championship were tight early before the Tigers pulled away.
"Sometimes it's different people that help do that, so I think that's another great thing about the team is we don't rely necessarily on one or two people," William said. "We've got lots of people to get us where we need to be. ... I could name them all. I don't want to give the credit to just one. My goodness, I had six players, seven players out there who were going as hard as they could go."
With the first set tied 9-9, Shady scored nine of the next 11 points to go ahead 18-11 and take control. Camille Testerman had three kills during the stretch and Meg Williams had a pair of blocks.
Hurricane fought back and got it to 19-16 on an ace from Abigail Deel. But the Tigers stayed aggressive and pushed to a 25-18 win.
Set two was also close early. Hurricane led twice at 3-2 and 4-3 before Shady started to pull away. An ace by Rachel Mann tied to start a run of the Tigers winning 11 of 14 points to take its largest lead of the set at 14-7.
They led by seven again at 17-10 and 19-12 before Hurricane made one last surge. Reese Parsons had a block and a pair of kills as the Redskins pulled to 19-15, but that was the closest they could get. Testerman's kill closed out the set at 25-19 for the championship.
The event helped provide a sense of a return to normalcy for the eight teams involved — host Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, Independence, PikeView, Princeton, Hurricane, George Washington and University — after Covid restricted the number of teams permitted to compete against each other at one time. It also put endurance to the test.
"We were talking about how tired we were and we're not conditioned to do a tournament like this anymore," Williams said. "It's nice. It felt normal. A lot of the girls haven't experience that in three years. It was really nice to be kind of a normal feel, something we're definitely going to have to condition for. But it was a great day for volleyball."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.