Shady Spring wins Class AA state volleyball championship

Shady Spring celebrates after beating Robert C Byrd in the Class AA semifinals match at the state volleyball tournament Friday in Charleston. The Tigers went on to sweep Philip Barbour 3-0 in the final for their first state title since winning back-to-back in 2002 and 2003. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

CHARLESTON — Shady Spring turned disappointment into elation.

Coming off a tough runner-up finish in the 2019 state volleyball tournament, the No. 1-seeded Lady Tigers swept Philip Barbour 3-0 to take home the 2020 crown Friday evening.
 
"This is a sigh of relief, especially in these times when it was a feat just to get here," Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. "To see the girls fulfill their dream tonight is really a great feeling."
 
Trailing 19-14 in set one, Shady turned the flow of the match when it ran off 10 points in a row behind the serving of Paydon Smith. Smith recorded five aces over the key stretch, leading to a 25-20 win.
 
Shady Spring won set two 26-24 in a wild affair that featured nine ties, before closing out the match with a 25-22 win in set three.
 
The 2020 championship is the first volleyball state championship for Shady Spring since back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.
 
This story will be updated.

