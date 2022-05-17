As twilight was descending on Shady Spring’s softball field Tuesday night, the chase was on, as Tigers senior Paige Maynard went after her teammate and classmate Olivia Barnett, who had just given her a celebratory cookie to the face following a 10-4 victory against Wyoming East in the Class AA Region 3 final.
And another chase is also on. The chase for a state championship.
The Tigers, once a state power in the early 1990s under John Blankenship, will make their first appearance in the state tournament in 10 years Wednesday, May 25, when they open play at approximately 11:45 a.m. against the Winfield-Scott Region 4 winner.
Shady Spring coach Don Barnett laughed at his senior leaders.
“We are hoping for a couple more of those,” Barnett said. “And that has kind of been our thing throughout the process. We didn’t get enough games in the regular season, so we went looking for more. Just give us one more. We got in the sectional tournament, and it became give us two more (in the regional tournament). Now we are going for two more. None of these girls, especially the seniors, want this to end.”
And they showed that Tuesday.
After taking a 5-1 lead through four innings the Tigers watched as Wyoming East clawed back to make it 5-4.
Olivia Hylton doubled in Alivia Monroe and Makayla King, who had singled, and Paige Laxton’s groundout plated Maddie Clark, who had singled at the bottom of the lineup. That made it 5-4.
And Shady did what championship teams do — went right back to work and took advantage of four Wyoming East errors in the inning.
A couple of outfield errors really hurt as the Tigers batted around for the second time in the game and restored the four-run lead they had in the previous inning.
“We’ve been pretty good about taking advantage of what other teams give us,” Barnett said. “Those are the little things that you have to do when you play another good team. Those are the plays we are making this year and that has been big for us all season.”
“You really aren’t going to beat anyone making that many errors in a game, and we’ve done that all season long,” Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said. “And it was balls that come right at our players, and they don’t make a play on it, it hits off their glove or goes under their glove.”
Wyoming East received a scare in the inning when Hylton went down, felled by a liner back through the circle off the bat of Kaylee Waddell.
She remained down for about 10 minutes and was helped from the field.
As the Warriors were getting ready to bring in a reliever, Hylton emerged from the dugout and bravely finished the game.
“She has done that before,” Warner said. “She got hurt in another game, same thing. She returned. She is a tough kid, that one.”
In fact, she struck out the next batter, Emma Cyrus, who had been on a tear in the regional tournament with five hits and six RBIs, to end the inning.
The Tigers batted around in the first inning, taking a 3-0 lead, Hadley Wood driving in Kendra Pizzino, a courtesy runner for Maynard, who walked, and Barnett, who doubled. Mallie Lawson knocked in catcher Waddell, who walked.
Wood has been on fire in the postseason for the Tigers, and on Tuesday she was 4-for-5 (all singles) and drove in four runs and scored three. In two Region 3 games she is 5-for-9 with a home run and five RBIs and four runs.
“Honestly I’m shocked,” Wood said. “I’ve struggled here and there with batting but a lot of the girls have helped and Don (Barnett) has helped and we just take the two-strike approach all the way around."
Savannah Brehm hit a home run for Wyoming East’s first run in the top of the second.
As one chase on the field ended Tuesday night, it appears Maynard got her friend back by the look of Barnett’s post-chase.
“We (coach and daughter) have been talking about this day since the Little League days when he first took over this job (in 2014),” Olivia Barnett said. “I remember freshman year when we had a good team and we lost to Independence. That loss broke me. The next year we lost the whole season to Covid. Last year I’m not sure everyone was on the same page, that we all wanted to win. This year it was different. I’m so proud of all these girls.”
“It’s been the dream since we all started, to get to the state tournament and we are looking forward to it,” Maynard added.
WE 010 030 0 - 4 7 5
SS 310 132 x - 10 14 1
Battery – WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane, SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell. WP – Maynard. LP – Hylton. Hitting – WE: Hylton 1-4 (2b), Paige Lazton (rbi), Savannah Brehm 1-4 (hr, run, rbi), Andrea Laxton 1-3(2b), Alivia Monroe 1-4 (run), Cadence Clay 1-3, Makayla King 1-3 (run), Maddie Clark 1-3 (run). SS – Kendra Pizzino (run), Barnett 2-4 (2b 3 runs), Hadley Wood 4-5 (3 runs, 4 rbi), Waddell 2-2 run), Emma Cyrus 2-5 (rbi), Alexa Quesenberry 1-4, Mallie Lawson 1-4 (2b, rbi), Lexie Hoke 2-3 (2 2B, 2 runs). Records WE: 19-14, SS: 21-4.