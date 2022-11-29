Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain and a possible thunderstorm this morning. Then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.