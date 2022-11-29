Tayla Grove has been wrestling since she was in elementary school. She has stayed in the sport and is about to start her senior year at Shady Spring High School.
Not long ago, she had a question for coach Anthony Shrewsberry.
“She asked me what it would take to have a girls team to get sanctioned,” Shrewsberry said. “I told her, we have to have the interest. The only way they’re going to sanction it is if enough girls get interested and start wrestling.”
The interest is certainly there. Girls wrestling is the fastest growing sport in the nation, and participation has increased in West Virginia.
Now Shady Spring has stepped to the front of the line in trying to advance girls wrestling in the southern part of the state. Armed with a roster of 10 — approaching a full team — the Tigers will host the inaugural All Girls Scuffle Saturday at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
The event will be historic — the first all girls wrestling event held in this part of the state. Girls tournaments have popped up in various parts of the state, including the Girls State Tournament, which started in 2020 and is sanctioned by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
“I think it’s the first all girls high school tournament probably south of East Hardy,” Shrewsberry said. “I know them and Musselman have had a few the last couple of years. I don’t know of any all-girls tournaments that have happened anywhere in southern West Virginia.”
Musselman and East Hardy have set the standard for girls wrestling in the Mountain State, finishing first and second in each of the first three state tournaments. They did so with full or nearly full rosters.
A few teams were able to shine with only a handful of wrestlers. One of them is Shady Spring, which was the top-scoring Class AA team in 2020 and 2022.
Last year the Tigers were sixth overall with 39 points and did it with only three wrestlers. Brooklynn McClure and Leslie Ward were third and fifth, respectively, at 107 pounds and Danielle Simmons was runner-up at 185.
“Shady’s always been a leader in wrestling in southern West Virginia,” Shrewsberry said of the program that has won five state championships and crowned 33 individual state champs. “So we started getting all these girls and I thought, well, it’s time to step up. Nobody else is going to do it. So we’ll have one (all-girls tournament) at Shady and give these girls an opportunity to wrestle.”
Grove would have been a fourth entrant for the Tigers last year but she was injured at the Braxton County Invitational.
How did the roster more than double in a year?
“I told (Grove) she was in school with all these girls. If she started recruiting them, I would help her,” Shrewsberry said. “Her and her sister Carlee starter recruiting girls, and at one point I think we had 17 that showed interest. But you lose some to attrition, some can’t pass the physical, things like that. But these girls are determined. They want to win a state championship.”
Only the three state placewinners and Grove have wrestling experience. The others, Shrewsberry said, had never stepped on a mat until the first week of practice. He says the new wrestlers are picking things up well.
“They actually catch on pretty quick,” he said. “I’m surprised. I don’t know if it’s because they’ve never really wrestled around with brothers and sisters before, but they actually listen. Hand placements, foot placements — they pay attention when you’re explaining it. They don’t think they already know it like a lot of the boys do.”
Rounding out the team Lena Wilkinson, Alexus Wilkinson, Carlee Vannatter Grove, Kamryn Ciochetty, Abigail Hamilton and Sarah Johns.
Wrestling on Saturday will start at noon, after 11 a.m. weigh-ins. Wrestlers from Liberty — which will bring seven — Oak Hill, Princeton, University and Williamstown have confirmed, and Shrewsberry expects that number to increase by Thursday.
