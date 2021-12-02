Shady game up in the air

The season doesn’t officially start until next week, but there will plenty of state boys basketball talent in Raleigh County this weekend.

The Little General/C. Adam Toney Showcase will be held Saturday in both gyms at Shady Spring High School. Games will begin at 9 a.m.

Here is the schedule:

Auxiliary Gym

Nicholas County vs. Liberty, 9 a.m.

Webster County vs. Westside, 11:15 a.m.

Wyoming East vs. Independence, 1:30 p.m.

James Monroe vs. Meadow Bridge, 3:45 p.m.

Greenbrier West vs. Sherman, 6 p.m.

Main Gym

Greater Beckley Christian vs. Bluefield, 10 a.m.

Capital vs. Greenbrier East, 12:15 p.m.

Parkersburg South vs. George Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Spring vs. South Charleston, 4:45 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson vs. St. Albans, 7 p.m.

