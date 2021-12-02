The season doesn’t officially start until next week, but there will plenty of state boys basketball talent in Raleigh County this weekend.
The Little General/C. Adam Toney Showcase will be held Saturday in both gyms at Shady Spring High School. Games will begin at 9 a.m.
Here is the schedule:
Auxiliary Gym
Nicholas County vs. Liberty, 9 a.m.
Webster County vs. Westside, 11:15 a.m.
Wyoming East vs. Independence, 1:30 p.m.
James Monroe vs. Meadow Bridge, 3:45 p.m.
Greenbrier West vs. Sherman, 6 p.m.
Main Gym
Greater Beckley Christian vs. Bluefield, 10 a.m.
Capital vs. Greenbrier East, 12:15 p.m.
Parkersburg South vs. George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Spring vs. South Charleston, 4:45 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson vs. St. Albans, 7 p.m.
