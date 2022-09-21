Shady Spring teams persevering

Coaching cross country can often bring about two levels of emotion, one for the boys team and one for the girls.
Such is the case for Shady Spring's Eric Lawson. He continues to be optimistic based on the girls team's overall performance, led by senior Charlotte McGinnis. As for the boys, a seemingly endless run of health issues has left him frustrated.
It started at the top, where junior Jacob Dowdy has been unable to run due to injury. Dowdy is the reigning Class AA Region 3 champion and finished second at the state meet last October.
Unfortunately, it hasn't stopped there.
"We've just had a terrible string of luck, to be honest with you," Lawson said. "We've got that going on with Dowdy. We've had three or four of them come through with some pretty hardcore shin splints. Jaeden (Holstein) has actually been nicked up a little bit with some hamstring tightness that's made his knee really uncomfortable. Last week when we ran at PikeView we had one runner run sick and two were out for three days. Thankfully it wasn't Covid-related."
Dowdy's return is uncertain. Last season he set a Region 3 meet record with a time of 16:34.9 at Westside, then completed the state championship course at Cabell Midland in a time of 16:25.6 for a runner-up finish.
"He's waiting on some orthotics to come in and after that we're going to gauge and see what's happening," Lawson said. "He's been running, he's just been experiencing a little bit of discomfort and we're not pushing him. ... With stuff like that it could be six months or it could be two days. We're just waiting on those insoles to come in and then we're going to cut him loose."
Despite running hurt, Holstein has been the Tigers' top finisher in all four races so far. His top finish was fifth last week at the PikeView Invitational (18:40.8), although his fastest time was in the season-opening Dutch Miller Invitational, where he ran to a top 20 finish with a time of 17:43.8.
"He was all right there in the first two meets, and then that third meet (in Mineral Wells) he just said his knee started bothering him there around a mile in," Lawson said. "He couldn't go. He still ran a 17:40 but he just couldn't go. So we took a lot of time off last week, we ran at PikeView on Saturday and he said he just didn't have the legs where he had taken a little bit of time off to rehab."
Despite the injuries and illness, not all is lost. The Tigers are still ranked fourth in the state in Class AA.
"We just haven't had good luck, but outside of that there's been a lot of positives," Lawson said. "My young guys have really stepped up and they're really showed a lot of promise going forward. My seniors are being great leaders and doing exactly what you would expect a veteran group to do. My freshmen are looking up to my seniors and they're really watching what they're doing."
Among the seniors is Garrett Hatcher, who Lawson said "gets overlooked but has had a great season so far."
"He's just been running really well," Lawson said. "He's been in the zone here lately. He's really stepped up when his team has needed him."
Freshman David Northrop, who did not run as an eighth-grader in middle school, "has been right there teetering in the top seven of a pretty senior-laden group." Freshman Bo Huffman "has a senior mentality" and benefits from having a coach as a father, Matt Huffman at Shady Spring Middle. Roman Gevenosky is yet another freshman who is coming along.
As for the girls team, Lawson said he has been "delightfully surprised" by how things have gone.
"I didn't expect to have the depth that I have," he said.
It all starts with McGinnis, a former regional champion who finished second at PikeView last week. Her best time was a 21:05 for a top 10 finish at Dutch Miller.
"You know what you're going to get out of Charlotte," Lawson said. "She's been running for like seven years. She's been one of the top in the area for a while."
She has been joined by her sister Gwynn McGinnis, a freshman who has been running with sophomore Journey Wisthoff in the two and three spots. They finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at PikeView.
"They've bounced back and forth a couple of times," Lawson said. "Journey has had a big leap forward from last year to this year. I know last year at Mineral Wells she ran a 26, and this year she was down in the low 23s. She works really hard and she's seeing that pay off."
Senior Braylie Wiseman came over from the volleyball team and has been solid and consistent, and sophomore Abby Honaker came over from the soccer team.
"She's tough as nails," Lawson said. "She does jiu-jitsu in the evening, she does weightlifting for wrestling and she runs every day."
The girls team is ranked sixth in the state.
"The girls have stepped up big time," Lawson said. "They have really improved from last year."
The Tigers will host the Shady Spring Invitational on Saturday at Little Beaver State Park. The girls race will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 12:15 p.m.
The event will have some of the state's top ranked runners, including Sherman's A.J. Skeens (sixth in Class A) and Lewis County's Slate Swiger (seventh in Class AA).
McGinnis (12th) and Holstein (17th) are also top 20 runners.
Middle school girls will race at 9 a.m., followed by the boys at 9:30 a.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.