Any time Shady Spring lines up across from county rival Woodrow Wilson, there is a little extra motivation for the Tigers, no matter the sport.
However, when it comes to volleyball, the Lady Flying Eagles may also have that extra burst of motivation since the Lady Tigers have become one of the premier programs in the state of West Virginia, regardless of class.
Thursday night inside Woodrow Wilson’s gymnasium, the two state tournament hopefuls clashed in an early regular season showdown.
Unfortunately for homestanding Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring had more going for it than just extra motivation.
Returning three all-staters from last year’s state runner-up team, the Lady Tigers showed better early season chemistry in a 2-0 sweep of the Lady Flying Eagles on Senior Night.
“These girls come out to play every single time we touch the floor,” Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. “We have talked about playing level (headed) and not letting their emotions be seen on the floor. They are learning every time we get out there and we have people playing different positions (this year). This team has always had chemistry. They are good girls. They work hard and that hard work is paying off.”
Trailing 17-13 in the first set, junior hitter Elysia Salon exploded for a kill, followed by an ace to trim the deficit to two points for Woodrow.
With Salon giving Shady trouble from the service line, Woodrow ran off five straight points that included kills from Emily Stack, Olivia Ziolkowski and Saira Diehl to take a 19-17 lead.
Shady Spring never seemed to panic after losing the lead for the first time in the set.
A kill from Ashley Farruggia was followed by three unforced errors from the Lady Flying Eagles. Ziolkowski answered with a kill for Woodrow, however, another kill from Farruggia sparked a three-point spurt that helped Shady pull away for a 25-21 win.
“Ashley has put in the time and the effort to get where she is and it is definitely paying off,” Williams said. “She never gives up and she always keeps her head up. She is willing to do anything we ask her to do. She is an amazing player.”
Woodrow Wilson would take the early lead in set two, but again, Shady never panicked and stormed back to take a lead it would never relinquish.
Down 7-4, the Lady Tigers ran off five points in a row, sparked by two kills from Farruggia, an ace from Chloe Turner and a kill from Chloe Thompson.
Woodrow Wilson would cut the lead to one point on a couple of occasions, only to see kills from Peydon Smith thwart that comeback.
Shady pulled away down the stretch behind the play of thr all-state trio of Thompson, Meg Williams and Kelsie Dangerfield for a 25-20 win.
“I will put any of my girls up against anybody because on any given day, it could be any girl who steps up for us. I can’t say enough about their work ethic and how they love playing together,” Williams said. “We don’t take (playing) for granted anymore because we know there are a lot of volleyball girls not playing right now. We count every day as a blessing.”
Woodrow Wilson head coach Bre Rhodes found the positives on a tough night for her team.
“Tonight was much better than what I saw earlier in the week,” Rhodes said. “We still have some things to work out, but I have some girls out there that are taking control.”
Building chemistry has been a challenge this season with daylong Saturday tournaments canceled because of Covid-19 restrictions.
“We don’t take buses now for safety reasons. We don’t play all day Saturdays and hang out together. It is a different time,” Rhodes explained. “So we are trying to create that chemistry in practice and on the court. We have work to do, but we will get there.”