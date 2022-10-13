Shady Spring hosted a Raleigh County tri-match Thursday night, something Tigers coach Kelly Williams enjoys seeing.
"I think it's important that we get those teams together and that everyone gets to see each other and play in an atmosphere like that," she said. "It was good to get a win, but it was also good to see a lot of familiar faces."
The Tigers did indeed have a successful night, picking up 2-0 victories over Woodrow Wilson and Independence. They ran their season record to 34-2-1.
But their county rivals made them work for it.
"I think we played well," Williams said. "Of course, there's some things that get a little sloppy, but overall it was a great night and it was nice to see the crowd, and the community come out for the games. That was super awesome, the fact that the band and the kids came. It was a great community feel tonight. ... We still need to play with a little more intensity and still some fundamental stuff. We've been grinding it out all year so I'm happy with the way we played.
"The girls get along great. We're just going to keep doing what we're doing and hopefully keep improving."
The night started with Shady taking on Woodrow. The Tigers dominated the first set, dropping the first point before scoring in bunches. They led 5-1 and later 10-3 to provide separation.
The lead grew to as much as 12 at 18-6 and 20-8, and Shady scored five of the last six points to take a 25-11 set victory.
Senior Chloe Thompson and freshman Reagan Mann were big in the first set for the Tigers. Thompson have four kills and an ace, and the left-handed Mann had a pair of kills at opportune moments.
Woodrow did itself no favors with several shots sailing long or wide.
Shady started quickly in the second set, scoring the first five points and six of the first seven. This time, Woodrow was able to answer.
The Flying Eagles chipped away and tied the set at 10-10 behind key plays from Saira Diehl and Salia Harris. Shady got it back to a 15-12 lead before the Flying Eagles tied it again at 15-15.
Eventually, an attack error by Shady gave the Flying Eagles their first lead of the set at 17-16. It went back and forth from there, with Shady tying and Woodrow reclaiming a one-point advantage three straight times.
Finally, the Tigers were able to pull away. They erased a 20-19 deficit and made it a 23-20 lead. A kill by Harris got the Eagles to within two, but a block from Alivia Stover, another freshman, and an errant ball by Woodrow closed the set at 25-21 for the Shady victory.
Woodrow remained on the court to take on Independence. This one was all Woodrow, which fell behind 3-1 to start the first set but scored the next nine points for a 10-3 lead to take the drama out.
Indy was able to get a few points on the board, but the Flying Eagles won 11 of the final 12 to take a 25-7 win.
The Flying Eagles (23-12-3) also breezed in the second set for a 25-12 win for the straight set victory.
It was then the Patriots' turn to take on Shady, a three-time state finalist and the 2020 Class AA state champion.
Independence (12-25-5) won the first two points before the Tigers reeled off five straight. The Patriots would not go away, getting effective net play from sophomore Aubree Cantrell and big plays from juniors Jaina Davis and Lillian Honaker to stay close.
Shady called timeout after sending a serve into the net with a lead of 12-8. After that, they went ahead 16-10 and closed out the set with nine of the next 12 points for a 25-13 win.
The Tigers took emphatic control in the second set, scoring the first 12 points and then cruising to a 25-9 win for the match.
"You always have a tendency to take the foot off the gas sometimes, and you get complacent," Williams said. "Hopefully the girls realize sometimes teams come out and they're a little more hungry than you. That is something they have to learn, they have to learn on their own. Yeah, the intensity in some instances wasn't there, but the crowd helped keep them in it."
Shady will be at Hedgesville this weekend for the Pumpkin Smash Tournament. Woodrow is set to host Princeton next Thursday, and Independence will visit James Monroe on Tuesday.
