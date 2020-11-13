Shady Spring celebrates after winning the Class AA state championship with a 3-0 victory over Phillip Barbour Friday in Charleston Friday evening.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring sweeps Philip Barbour for Class AA state championship (With Gallery)
By Rusty Udy For The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — Any great athlete can attest to the fact that disappointment can be a tough teacher.
Friday night inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Shady Spring turned the disappointment of a frustrating loss into the elation of winning a state championship.
Aly Holdren, second from left, Kelsie Dangerfield and Meg Williams, of Shady Spring, guard the net againt Robert C Byrd in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kelsie Dangerfield, of Shady Spring, leaps high for a spike againt Robert C Byrd in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. Shady won the match 3-1 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Ashley Farruggia, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball over Robert C Byrd defender in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. Shady won the match 3-1 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Meg Williams, of Shady Spring, center, spikes the ball between, Taylor Lough, left, and Kellie Berg, of Robert C Byrd in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. Shady won the match 3-1 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Head coach Kelly Williams, of Shady Spring, speaks to her team in game againt Robert C Byrd in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. Shady won the match 3-1 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kelsie Dangerfield, left, and Meg Williams, reaches high to block, Taylor Lough, of Robert C Byrd spike in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. Shady won the match 3-1 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring celebrates after beating Robert C Byrd in the semi-final match of the Girl Calss AA State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Friday afternoon. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring fan cheering for his team against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Keisie Dangerfield, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Chloe Thompson, of Shady Spring, spikes the ball against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring fans cheering for their team against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Chloe Thompson, of Shady Spring, taps the ball over the net against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams, celebrates after winning the second set against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Chloe Thompson, of Shady Spring, powers a spikes against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring bench celebrates after winning the third set against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA championship match of the girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday even held at the Charleston Civic Center. Shady won the Championship 3-0 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring celebrates after winning the state championshion against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring celebrates after winning the state championshion against Phillips Barbour in the Class AA girls volleyball tournament in Charleston Friday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Coming off a runner-up finish in the 2019 state tournament, the No. 1-seeded Lady Tigers swept Philip Barbour 3-0 to take home the 2020 Class AA crown .
"It is just a sigh of relief, especially in these times when just getting here was a feat in itself," Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. "To see the girls fulfill their dream tonight is just a magnificent feeling."
Philip Barbour entered the championship tilt having not dropped a set all season to a Class AA foe, which included a win over Shady Spring earlier in the season.
"The first time we played Philip Barbour it was the first time we ever had Meg (Williams) in the middle and a lot of girls were playing in different spots," Williams explained. "We hadn't really played a team of their caliber and we weren't ready. As the year went on, we played some good teams and prepared. The girls came to work every day, put in the time and we did our job."
On a night when the teams were expected to exchange blows back and forth, Philip Barbour fired the first haymaker. Trailing 13-11, the Lady Colts went on an 8-1 run and looked to have the Lady Tigers reeling.
"All week long we talked about how it wasn't OK just to win (the point). We had to play every point like it was game point," Williams said. "We are not done until it is done. I think that was the mentality that we had this week. We couldn't just be happy with being ahead, or sad because we are down. That (helped) us keep pushing no matter what. I think that made the difference."
Coming out of the timeout, Shady stopped the run with a kill from Meg Williams. Paydon Smith then followed with an ace and sent Philip Barbour reeling with a wicked serve that baffled the defenders.
Kills by Chloe Thompson and Aly Holdren were followed by a Philip Barbour attacking error to tie the score. On the ensuing serve from Smith, the Lady Colts made a crucial rotation error that gave Shady a 20-19 lead.
Four straight aces from Smith capped a 10-0 run to help Shady take set one, 25-20.
"Paydon has done such a good job with that serve," Williams said. "She has worked so hard to get it consistent and it paid off tonight. That is just another example of this team's hard work."
"We didn't serve-receive very well at that point," Philip Barbour head coach Anita King said. "We got that call where our player was advancing forward and she got in front of the person that was in the front row. Then we got frazzled."
Set two was another grinder that saw Shady jump out to a 15-10 lead, only to see the Lady Colts fight back to tie the set at 16-16. Although the Lady Tigers never lost the lead, the set was tied four more times down the stretch. Kills by Chloe Thompson and Meg Williams were the difference in a 26-24 win for Shady,
"Those girls are the most consistent girls I have ever seen. They are smart players that play hard on every ball," Williams said. "They are just hard hitters and they keep beating on you and beating on you until they finally break through."
The Lady Tigers controlled the third set thanks in large part to the play of senior Chole Turner, who set the table for the big hitters and crucial blocks and kills from fellow senior Ashley Farruggia. Both are playing full-time at the varsity level for the first in their careers.
"There is something to be said for those girls that wait patiently and bide their time," Williams said. "They don't complain and they come to work every day. They have heart, a great work ethic and they are really determined. This might be sweeter for them because they put in the time and it paid off in a big way."
The state title is the first for Shady Spring volleyball since winning back-to-back championships in 2002 and 2003.
"They have a good team and we knew it," King said. "Everybody was predicting that it would be us and Shady in the championship. They say it may be that way for the next few years. I hope so, and maybe we can take turns flip flopping the titles. They have a really good team and I enjoy playing them. It was a good (match) and a back-and-forth (match)."
l l l
Shady Spring knocked off No. 4 Robert C. Byrd 3-0 earlier in the day to reach the championship match.
Even though the Lady Tigers swept the match, the Lady Flying Eagles gave Shady moments of concern along the way.
Byrd had control of the first set early before the Lady Tigers ran off five straight points to take a 16-14 lead.
After the Lady Flying Eagles responded and tied the set at 17-17, Thompson stopped the run with a blast that was followed by back-to-back aces from Turner.
Byrd would get no closer than two points down the stretch and Shady took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match with a 25-20 win.
Shady Spring kept its momentum rolling and dominated the second set in a 25-12 win. Four aces to open the set by Brooke Presley helped the Lady Tigers run out a quick lead.
Allowing Byrd to never score more than two consecutive points in the set, Shady tallied 13 kills in cruising to the second set win.
Facing elimination, the Lady Flying Eagles went down swinging.
The final set featured eight ties, with the last coming at 16 apiece. Kills from Kelsie Dangerfield and Smith gave Shady the breathing room it needed before Thompson sealed the match down the stretch.
Leading 20-18, Thompson found the gaps in the Byrd defense with two well-placed tips to spark a 5-0 run which was aided by an ace from Meg Williams.
A blast from Thompson and a tip from Farrugguia gave Shady a 25-18 win.