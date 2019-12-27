Shady Spring rolled into the Little General Battle for the Armory riding a 5-0 start to begin the high school basketball season.
Standing in the way of win six for the Class AA co-No. 3 Tigers was a formidable foe, Class AAA No. 3 George Washington.
The Tigers were riding the momentum of back-to-back AAA wins, but the Patriots knew the confines of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center well and would easily provide the Tigers their toughest test to date.
Using an outstanding defensive effort on both ends of the floor in the second half, the Tigers rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Patriots, 54-51.
“What a defensive effort by our ball club tonight,” Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said. “It was all out, even when we got down. End line to end line, switching, just great intensity on defense. They love to play defense. They love to compete.”
Trailing by seven points at the break, Shady Spring twice cut the lead back to four points in the first minute of the third quarter.
“When we came in here down seven (at halftime), it was nothing,” Olson explained. “I said, ‘Guys, we just put you down 20 yesterday in practice and you came back in the first quarter.’ We know defense is going to win it. We knew we weren’t going to play any worse offensively.”
The third quarter situation did get worse for the Tigers when the Patriots scored three straight buckets to take a 10-point lead with just over four minutes left.
“Some of the shots we shot didn’t fall. (George Washington) is a well coached defensive team,” Olson said. “Their help was there. I think some of the charges they took early shied us away from going to the basket and made us stop a little earlier than we should have.”
Luke LeRose broke the Patriots’ run with a big 3-pointer, but two free throws from Mason Pinkett pushed the Patriots’ lead back to nine at 40-31.
Then the Shady Spring offense resurrected itself and its defense began to frustrate and stifle George Washington to change the momentum back in its favor.
Back-to-back scores from LeRose and Tommy Williams were answered by a Gus Eddy deuce, but the Tigers weren’t done. A score from Braden Chapman and a triple from twin brother Cole Chapman sliced the lead to two points at the end of the third quarter.
“We got what we deserved. (Shady Spring) outplayed us,” veteran George Washington head coach Rick Greene said. “They beat us to the loose balls. I thought they did a really good job. Credit to them. (Shady Spring) keeps coming and no lead is big enough. They kept coming and grinding and it paid off.”
Shady made its move for the lead with just over six minutes to play in the game.
Down by three points, Chapman brought the Tiger faithful to their feet with a couple of strong drives to take the lead. LeRose followed with a drive to push the lead to three.
George Washington would tie the game at 49, but Shady’s defense surrendered just two points over the last 4:13 of the contest, both on free throws, to secure the win.
“Defense was better on our side tonight. Greyson (Shepherd) had a huge steal at the end. That is the things we do. He just switched on his own to get the last steal there,” Olson said. “It is so cliché, but the game is four quarters. When we are down, they don’t care, they just want to keep playing. They just keep grinding. The only way they know is to play harder. I love these kids because of their defensive intensity.”
In the end, Shady Spring forced 23 turnovers and turned them into 22 points for the decisive margin.
LeRose led the Tigers with 19 points and five steals, while Chapman added 11 points. Williams scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds. Shepherd led the Tigers with eight rebounds.
Alex Yoakum had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Patriots. Evan Hughes led the GW scoring with 16 and Pinkett scored 10.
Shady Spring advances to the second championship game played Saturday at 8 p.m. The Tigers will play Woodrow Wilson.
George Washington
Gus Eddy 8, Mason Pinkett 10, Alex Yoakum 13, Evan Hughes 16, Zane McCarty 2, William Gabbert 2. Totals: 19-43 8-12 51.
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 15, Greyson Shepherd 3, Luke LeRose 19, Braden Chapman 11, Cole Chapman 6. Totals: 21-51 5-20 54.
GW: 13 16 13 9 — 51
SS: 16 6 18 14 — 54
3-point goals: GW: 5 (Yoakum, Hughes 4), SS: 5 (Williams, LeRose 3, Cole Chapman). Fouled out: None
Greater Beckley Christian 76, Princeton 51
Class A No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian raced out to an 18-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Class AAA Princeton, 76-51, in the opening round Friday of the Little General Battle for the Armory.
“Defensively, we have really improved throughout the year,” Greater Beckley head coach Brian Helton said. “We played well our first game, then we kind of took our eye off the ball, so to speak. The seniors really pulled this group back together and they are a defensive minded group now. We still have some things to work on, but I was really happy with the defensive effort.”
Isaiah Hairston led the Crusaders with a double-double, 22 points and 10 rebounds. Hairston was 6-for-10 from the field and 8-for-12 from the line.
Elijah Edwards added 16 points for Greater Beckley, while Thad Jordan scored 14 and had nine boards. The Crusaders out rebounded Princeton 51-23 in the win.
Ethan Parsons led the Tigers with 11 points. Peyton Brown and Ben Broyles added 10 points each.
Greater Beckley Christian advances to the first championship game today where it will play Class A No. 4, Notre Dame at 6 p.m.
“(Notre Dame) is very hard to deal with and they always have tremendous players,” Helton said. “(Head coach) Jarrod West does a tremendous job coaching them. His kids always play with 110 percent intensity. We will have our work cut out for us.”
Princeton
Peyton Brown 10, Ethan Parsons 11, Braydon Quesenberry 5, Jon Wellman 3, Grant Cochran 2, Delathan Wilborn 7, Brady Martin 3, Ben Broyles 10. Totals: 18-53 10-18 51.
Greater Beckley Christian
Elijah Edwards 16, Sean Haskins 6, Kaden Smallwood 7, Thad Jordan 14, Isaiah Hairston 22, Luke Sessel 1, Ezra Drumheller 5, Kristijan Krunic 5. Totals: 25-56 19-26 76.
P: 10 9 18 14 — 51
GBC: 19 18 19 20 — 76
3-point goals: P: 5 (P. Brown, Martin, Broyles 3); GBC: 7 (Edwards 3, Smallwood, Jordan, Hairston 2). Fouled out: None.
Charleston Catholic 65, Sherman 39
Powered by 29 points from all-stater Aiden Satterfield Class A No. 5 Charleston Catholic rolled past Sherman 65-39 Friday in the opening game of the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Satterfield, who wowed the crowd with two alley-oop dunks and a tomahawk jam off a turnover, was 12-of-16 from the floor.
The Irish took a commanding 38-21 lead in the opening half, scoring 21 points off 16 forced turnovers.
Zion Suddeth added 15 points for Charleston Catholic (3-1).
The Tide was led by Brian Busby with 10 points and Chris Abbot with 10. Sherman will play Princeton today at 2 p.m. in the first consolation game.
Notre Dame will take Charleston Catholic’s spot in today’s championship game against Greater Beckley Christian at 6 p.m.
Sherman (1-3)
Alex Kirk 7, Brian Busby 10, R.J. Cline 2, Dalton Rollo 6, Chris Abbot 9, Logan Green 2, Bryson Carter 2, Gage Halsted 1, Parker Rollo 1. Totals: 12-37 12-18 39.
Charleston Catholic (3-1)
Anthony Minardi 6, Thomas Blaydes 2, Aiden Satterfield 29, Marshall Pile 2, Marc Spiegel 4, Zion Suddeth 15, Jonathan McComas 2, J.P. McCutcheon 2, Farris Murad 3. Totals: 27-58 6-10 65.
S: 10 11 9 9 — 39
CC: 18 20 15 12 — 65
3-point goals: S: 3-15 (Abbot, D. Rollo, Carter); CC: 5 (Satterfield 3, Suddeth, Murad. Fouled out: None.
Woodrow Wilson 72, Logan 64
Friday night in the final game of the opening round of the Little General Battle for the Armory, Woodrow Wilson and Logan stirred up the echoes of classic battles of old.
In a battle that went back and forth all night, Woodrow fought off every Wildcat run in a 72-64 win.
After struggling in the fourth quarter in a couple of losses this year, Flying Eagles head coach Ron Kidd was relived to see his team respond in crunch time.
“Clearly a win is better than a loss. Hopefully that will build our kids morale, knowing we can win a game where we are in a battle and they have to pull it out,” Kidd said. “We are going to be in a battle each and every night, so they might as well get ready.”
Woodrow Wilson took the lead into halftime at 34-28, but when the third quarter horn sounded, the Wildcats had trimmed the lead back one point at 47-46.
The fourth quarter looked like two heavyweights slugging back in forth, but in the end, Woodrow made the plays on offense and got the stops on defense to secure the win.
Woodrow Wilson advances to the second championship game tonight when it faces undefeated Shady Spring at 8 p.m.
“We shouldn’t have too,” Kidd said about his team’s motivation to play its Raleigh County neighbor. “We are doing something wrong with our kids if they are not ready to play. If they are competitors, they better come ready to play because Shady will come ready to play.”
Woodrow Wilson placed five players in double figures led by Ben Gilliam with 19 points and seven rebounds. Ayden Ince added 17 points, while K.J. Jones scored 13, Richard Law had 11 and Maddex McMillen scored 10.
David Early led Logan with 27 points and Mitchell Hainer scored 20 points.
Logan
Garrett Williamson 4, Mitchell Hainer 20, David Early 27, Carson Kirk 8, Jarred Glick 3, Cameron Hensley 2. Totals: 24-50 8-11 64.
Woodrow Wilson
K.J. Jones 13, Maddex McMillen 10, Ayden Ince 17, Richard Law 11, Ben Gilliam 19, Jevon Ely 2. Totals: 31-54 6-10 72.
L: 16 12 18 18 — 64
WW: 20 14 13 25 — 72
3-point goals: L: 8 (Hainer 4, Early, Kirk 2, Glick); WW: 4 (McMillen 2, Ince, Law). Fouled out: Early (L).