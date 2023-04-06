Tanner Vest remembers specifically when he was bitten by the golf bug.
It was in 2015, at The Greenbrier Classic on the par-3 No. 18.
“They gave out money for each hole-in-one on hole 18 there, on that par-3,” Vest recalled Thursday, prior to signing his national letter of intent to continue his golf career at Marshall University. “Justin Thomas, before he was a big name, comes up and he makes a hole-in-one, and I was sitting out there in the rain, and I won $500. On my way home I bought my first set of golf clubs and I’ve been hooked ever since.”
His dad Mike remembers it, too.
“I was sitting in the box seats there on 18 and I fell asleep,” Mike said, laughing as he pulled out his phone to pull up some pictures of what happened. “I couldn’t find Tanner. I looked out toward the green and there he was standing next to the green waiting to get his money. All of a sudden here comes Jim Justice like Santa Claus with his big bag (of cash) and Tanner got his $500. And the rest is history.”
And what a history it’s been for the decorated golfer, who was a member of the 2020 state championship team, along with Todd Duncan, who is currently golfing at WVU. He finished fourth in the state that year, and the last year has finished as state runner-up (shooting a two-day 159 as a junior and a 158 last year at Oglebay Park in Wheeling), making him a three-time all-state golfer.
He also teamed with Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover, on a lark of sorts, and the duo won the West Virginia Four-Ball Championship last June.
He said he felt Marshall was the perfect fit.
“A lot of prayer goes into it. I’m Christian and I like to walk by faith, and I feel like it was the next step in God’s plan for me,” Vest said. “Other than that, (longtime Marshall) coach (Matt) Grobe just made it feel like home and I feel like it’s a place where I can get better.”
He plans to major in accounting.
Vest came to Shady Spring after transferring from nearby Victory Baptist Academy.
He and Duncan, the individual state champion in 2019 and 2020, started golfing together when Duncan was an eighth-grader and Vest a sixth-grader.
“When we first started, and we started around the same time, but he was better than me and he beat me every time we played,” Duncan said. “Trying to deal with that made me want to get that much better. While we were competing, we were rooting each other on. He would help me with whatever. Still to this day I will send him a text when he is at school, and he’ll send one right back. He’s helped me along the way.
“But now we are pretty much even. He might still get the edge, but we have some great matches out there.”
By the time he hit high school he had qualified for the West Virginia Amateur. The state championship, with him serving as an outstanding No. 2 to Duncan (they finished 1-4 that year), and just the stories and memories he has made on the fairways and greens around the state are things he will take with him to the next level.
The four-ball remains the clear highlight.
“Me and my buddy Bryson (Beaver, who the 2021 individual champion) we met at my first state amateur,” Vest said. “We’ve competed since my first amateur. We decided (last summer) we would play in the four-ball (at Glade Springs, where Vest had a job at the pro shop). We just decided we were going to do it (on a lark). He came down to my house and stayed the weekend, had some fun.
“We were joking around and we just kind of walked into it and we just started making birdies that second day and ended up in a playoff with the greats of West Virginia (including the likes of 13-time state amateur champion Pat Carter, Sam O’Dell, a four-time amateur champion, and Phillip Reale, another Am champion, on teams in the playoff as well) and we ended up making a birdie on that 18th hole. That's been the highlight and I still think about it every day.”
He hopes to make more, and signing at Marshall checks another goal off the list of things to do.
“It’s been something I wanted to do since I started playing golf,” Vest said. “It’s something that every junior golfer thinks about: ‘Can I play at the next level? Will I play at the next level? Where might that be?’ When coach Grobe talked to me, and he is one of the best people I’ve ever met, he made Marshall seem like home. I already know most of the guys on the team. It feels like the place for me.”
He will always remember when he was bitten by the golf bug.
“I come from a family of golfers but seeing that shot (by Thomas) and seeing those guys play the way they do at The Greenbrier made me want to be great one day.”
He’s got a great start.
