Several aspects of Shady Spring senior Malie Lawson’s burgeoning soccer career stood out to West Virginia University Tech women’s soccer coach Kate Carr when she watched the local athlete play on the pitch.
Her love of the game was obvious immediately.
“She has a lot of passion and intensity for the game,” Carr said. “Obviously we feel like she can step in and help us out and blend in well with the current roster that we have. We love we can get get someone from the area that wants to join the program and add to the diversity that we already have.”
Aside from her love of the game she has has the skill as well, Carr said.
“She has a really good range of shot,” Carr said. “That’s one thing we picked up on in the games we got to watch her play. She is not afraid to take a shot from any distance and she does really well with that. We can perceive her being a pretty big scorer as well as a good implementation in the midfield and helping us out in a lot of ways. “
Perhaps the thing that really stood out, and impressed Carr, is the fact that Lawson the student expects to hold down a double major in computer science and computer engineering.
No, it’s not (the easiest thing to do and it can be an extra challenge,” Carr said of Lawson’s academic endeavors. “But knowing that is her intent, that she is very much academically oriented, that makes me feel a lot more confident because I know how driven she is to succeed, not just for me as a soccer player but she is going to do the job in the classroom. “
Lawson signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at WVU Tech on Thursday at the school.
For Lawson, signing with Tech checked all the boxes.
“It’s really close to home and I went to a game (last fall) and the team dynamic was really what I was looking for,” said Lawson, who will play her final sport for Shady this spring when she finishes her softball career. “I think I can fit in there.”
Several of her future Golden Bear teammates and coaches as well as her Shady Spring Tiger teammates were on hand for her signing held at the Dave Wills Gymnasium Thursday afternoon.
“I don’t know a lot of the players but I’m looking forward to getting to know them,” Lawson said.
Lawson said she will always remember two things from her career at Shady Spring.
“Freshman year I got to play with my sister (Hannah) and that was really fun because she was a senior and I was a freshman,” Lason said. “And then we didn’t get to sectionals but then my junior and senior year we got to sectionals and won it and got to go to regionals.”
Lawson has been a standout on the softball team as well and had a chance to possibly play at the next level a la former teammates like Olivia Barnett and Paige Maynard. Soccer ultimately won out.
“It was a tossup between soccer and softball but then I got to meet coach K (Carr) and see how their team is,” Lawson said.
And she is starting to see the program rise as she moves to the next level.
“Bonding as a team, growing as a team,” Lawson said of the reason the team has been successful the last two seasons. “It feels good to win a sectional title for the first time.”
Carr said girls in the area are starting to get more looks on the college level as the game has ramped up in popularity.
“I think it is growing a bit more than it was even five years ago,” Carr said. “We tend to find mor local girls than we did, and it is growing, women sports in general but then soccer specifically. It’s becoming a little easier to find local talent whereas five, 10 years ago it would have been different.”
And because of her talent on the local pitch, Lawson has a new soccer home close to home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.