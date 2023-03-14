Maybe senior Sam Jordan is the perfect example of why Shady Spring has enjoyed historic success in the school’s basketball history.
The Tigers are 82-9 over the past four seasons (a class record for the seniors), have a state championship, a runner-up and had Covid not shuttered the 2020 season (21-2) on the day of the Class AA regional championships with Shady scheduled to visit Westside, those historic proportions likely would have ballooned.
Shady was the top seed last year, reprising the role this season when it opens state tournament play against No. 8 seed Hampshire Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Jordan has been a part of it all.
You won’t find him at the top of the leaderboard in scoring and he isn’t a starter, though he has made a handful of starts.
But he epitomizes one of the program’s strengths. He knows his role, that of the sixth or seventh man.
“He’s a great example, especially for the younger guys,” head coach Ronnie Olson said. “I just hope our younger guys see how Sam reacts, because Sam could easily sit there and complain, ‘I’ve started, I played a lot on a state championship team, I’ve been here, why do I not have my dues yet?’
“Sam never comes up lame on the sprints, he’s always first, he’s always there, he runs his own business, he’s a successful man. There are going to be points where he helps us win (he is generally the first or second player off the bench). and he’s the biggest cheerleader we have, and that says a lot about the type of young man he is.
“We could put a list on the bulletin board of the teams he would start for right now. I cannot and don’t know if I will ever have a player that is as accepting in his role as Sam. He might not play in the second half of a game but if you see him, he is standing up and clapping louder than anyone. I think that’s what we want out of all our young men.”
The son of assistant coach Russ Jordan, he could have been talking about the career of the senior group when he spoke about their last game at Dave Wills Gymnasium, a 104-37 win against Lewis County in the Region 3 co-final.
“It’s like a scene in a movie when you see all the seniors leave at one time,” Jordan said after that finale, after hitting a 3 on his final shot on the floor. “It was incredible. The crowd was cheering for us all. It was something that I’ll never forget.”
It’s been that way for the five seniors, including Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman, Cam Manns and Jaedan Holstein.
The best ability within the group is its availability. The Tigers have been blessed with health.
The Chapman twins – Braden and Cole – were big-time contributors as precocious freshmen on a senior-laden team. Both are two-time all-state first team selections and two-time all-tournament selections in Charleston. Both have committed to WVU Tech.
And both haven’t missed a game since that freshman year. Braden has played in 75 straight games, Cole in 76.
Holstein has played in 79 career games. Sam Jordan 71 and Manns, who didn’t play his freshman year with an injury, has not missed a game in his three-year career.
Braden has been the statistical leader and the most outspoken of the group, the leader of a team that puts defense first as a rule, not a motto.
He just went over 1,500 career points (1,512 points) in the Region 3 game with a 27-point effort and has 75 double-figure games, 33 with over 20. He has 200 career 3s and has played in 89 of 91 games, missing two as a freshman.
“After winning that first one was like, ‘Well, we’ve really got something special here,’” Braden said. “We’ve just been working our butts off and hopefully we can come home with another one.”
Olson knows where Braden Chapman will stand in the pantheon of Shady Spring greats.
“These young men are the ones that put the program on the map, and where it’s respected in the state and Braden has singlehandedly done that since he was a freshman,” Olson said. “He’s played big minutes. He’s dominated the game of basketball in the state of West Virginia for how many years and been an impact player. What else can you ask of a four-year starter to just completely give you everything on both sides of the floor? He’s going to echo through these halls as one of the best players to come through (Shady Spring).”
Cole has scored 1,078 points and has played in 90 of the team’s 91 games in his career. He has 148 career 3s.
As a point who runs the show and plays tenacious defense, Cole Chapman has a special place in his coach’s heart.
“Cole is that guy that I don’t know what I’m going to do without,” Olson said. “It’s like that guy you think is always going to be there and suddenly you wake up and they are not there. I’m going to struggle with that next year. Cole is somebody I’ve always been able to depend on to run our team, run our sets and tell me what he sees, to change things and never miss, never be sick, never come up lame on a sprint.
“If there is a definition of Shady Spring point guard and point guard you want at the next level, he’s it. He’s not going to wow anybody with his 40 speed, or wow anybody with his vertical (jump). But he’s going to get the job done, it doesn’t matter what level he plays on, he’s going to get the job done. He’s going to run the offense, he’s going to knock shots down, he’s going to play defense. He’s a constant and a cornerstone of his four years.”
Manns is a baseball pitcher first and foremost at Shady Spring, and he will play baseball at the next level.
He has quietly emerged into a threat on the floor as well as the mound. He has scored 723 points, but this season has averaged 13 and has 51 of his 109 career 3s.
“I’m not going to say I wish he would have realized (how good he is in basketball) in 10th grade or 11th grade, because Cam is going to play at the next level in baseball and that’s what makes him happy,” Olson said. “I’m just sure happy he plays for me and the way he has evolved because he has given this team a whole new dimension. We struggle when he doesn’t shoot the ball. When he wants to, he plays above the rim. He plays with tons of energy.
“He’s personally special to me. I’ve known him since he was little. I’m close with his family, his mom, his dad, his grandparents, they are personally close to me. I’m probably as hard on Cam as I am anybody, but he also knows I care about him and love him. The things he’s dealt with on and off the court, I’m just proud of him.”
Holstein is another player with a career in another sport. He will run cross country and track, but he has been a big factor, quietly, in Shady becoming the gold standard in defense. He has 572 career points but that doesn’t even begin to define his meaning to the program.
“If there is an anchor it’s Jaedan,” Olson said. “That’s the thing about sports. There is no picture without all the pieces of the puzzle and he’s the anchor inside. Never misses, never sick, he’s dealt with me on him for four years. I love that kid to death. He’s a constant.
“He’s a kid who is going to run in college, and he could have said he was going to focus on that, but he loves this group of kids and loves Shady, loves the program. I love the energy and effort he gives me.”
Shady’s seniors finished their careers 34-0 at home, where it all started four seasons ago.
“When I got them here Day 1 (in November 2019) I knew they were going to be special,” Olson said. “I just want to thank them for giving me everything they had on every single play, every single possession.”
For the Shady Spring seniors, there is one destination left, the Charleston Coliseum, with the “One Goal” — as the team moniker states — being to finish off the way they started.
