Jalon Bailey has waited for his time to shine as a three-sport athlete at Shady Spring, and it appears the time is at hand.
The rising junior’s busy summer hit its apex in June as he was busy readying himself in his three sports – football, basketball and baseball.
Sometimes all in the same day.
For Bailey, it’s all in a day’s work. He is truly a man for all seasons at a school which, despite a pedigree of winning in most sports, doesn’t have a wealth of three-sport athletes.
He loves it and he keeps the family hopping.
“It’s pretty much every day I’ve got something going on,” Bailey said. “Whatever is available that day. I pick what I can do and try to do whatever I can. I’ve got a lot going on, but I try to make it work.”
Bailey started playing basketball at 4 years old in the Upward basketball program in Beckley.
“Basketball has always been my favorite,” Bailey said. “Football is a good one. During football season it’s so fun, it bumps up there.”
Bailey has shown flashes in all three of his sports, he hopes merely a preview of what is to come.
His breakthrough game in football was a 10-catch, 83-yard performance against Man. To that point in six previous games Bailey had three catches for 54 yards.
For a possession-type receiver, it is imperative to hold on to the ball.
“I started the season a little slow, I had a couple of drops,” Bailey said. “By midseason when we played Man, I started to get a feel for it, started getting targeted and caught the ball and it really boosted my confidence, knowing I could catch the ball.
“Once I caught the first two and we realized what kind of defense (Man) was playing, I knew I was going to get some targets. I knew I was going to have to make plays off (the opportunities).”
Bailey’s role in the Tigers offense is likely to expand this fall, with senior quarterback Brady Green returning off a 1,000-yard season and leading receivers Tyler Mackey (injured in that Man game but a big-play receiver who averaged 29.4 yards per reception on 12 catches) and Adam Richmond (a running back who had 13 catches for 242 yards) gone via graduation. He said he can be both possession and big-play receiver for the Tigers.
“If we need a big play down the field, I can be that guy who can go get it, but at the same time if we need a first down or short yardage just get me the ball in the open field and let me go get it,” Bailey said.
And his on-field chemistry with Green will increase.
“It’s growing and it’s going to continue to grow the more we play,” Bailey, a rising junior, said. “We play basketball together, football together. The more we get around each other, the better it’s going to get.”
Bailey had to wait longer for a shot in basketball, a member of the Shady Spring JV team that was rarely challenged, losing just one game over the last two seasons combined.
“I’ve been a little anxious getting ready to play,” Bailey said. “We had to wait our turn because the talent ahead of us has been so good, but now our group, we realized that we have to step up. We’ve got something to prove."
Despite losing five seniors to graduation, four of them starters, the Shady Spring team went 6-1 at the ultra-competitive WVU team camp and 3-0 at another camp at the University of Charleston.
Last winter, Bailey scored 35 points in 21 varsity games and hit a 3-pointer in the Tigers' Class AAA semifinal victory against Scott at the Charleston Coliseum.
Bailey looked positioned to make his biggest impact during baseball season, earning the starting job in left field. But it took a drastic detour when he had an on-field collision with a pole in the outfield that broke his nose and sidelined him for a good portion of the season.
“We were playing good, we were winning games and then I got hurt,” Bailey said. “It hurt my confidence a little bit. I realized that my new role for that year was going to be come in, do what I can, run bases (as a courtesy runner) and put me in when it was needed and do that role.”
He figures he will get another shot in the spring for a program that has been to the state tournament two straight seasons.
“We are losing six seniors, I think, so we are going to need more people to step up,” Bailey said.
Bailey says he has a couple of favorite sports moments, but he is ready to add more.
“My first touchdown here, against PikeView, on that little trick play we ran, that was a good one,” Bailey said. “But also getting to shoot and make a 3-pointer in the state tournament in Charleston, that was pretty cool. I’d like to do that again. I can’t wait to do that again.”
Bailey said he expects to stay busy in July, hitting a camp or two for each of his chosen sports.
