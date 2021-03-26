Shady Spring runs past PikeView

GARDNER — For the Shady Spring Tigers, Friday’s encounter with PikeView was a statement game about sectional dominance.
Statement made.
The Tigers led throughout and the Panthers turned the ball over 26 times in Shady Spring’s 67-39 rout.
Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said that he wasn’t pleased with his team’s play in its last road game, an 11-point loss to Poca, and he was intent on solving that when visiting the gym of sectional rival PikeView.
“We wanted to solidify ourselves as the No. 1 seed in the section,” he said. “We knew we had to play with a chip on our shoulder.”
Opening up in a press, Shady Spring (6-1) caused turnovers on the first six possessions by PikeView (2-6). After the Tigers took an 8-0 lead, the Panthers’ first shot at the hoop was a layup by Dylan Blake with 4:40 on the clock, and he converted an old-fashioned three-point play.
Shady Spring took a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. PikeView’s defense trapped Todd Duncan on the sideline near the mid-court stripe, but Duncan slung the ball at the goal just before the horn sounded, and it ripped through the net.
It was that kind of night for the Tigers.
Olson said, “I like the way we came in, the first quarter. And it (continued) the whole game. We defended, we competed, we played with energy. You don’t always see that on the road.”
The visitors outscored their hosts 16-4 and 11-6 in the middle two periods.
To open the second half, both teams collected three field goals and then misfired for most of the rest of the third quarter.
PikeView head coach Colton Thompson said, “We just kept trying to get better looks, higher-percentage shots.”
A triple by Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell gave the Tigers a 51-23 lead at the end of the quarter. PikeView’s Ryan Pennington tried to answer but his 3-point shot was ruled to have occurred after the buzzer.
Substitutes took the floor for Shady Spring late in the contest, contributing four of the visitors’ 14 turnovers.
Braden Chapman provided 14 points and seven steals for Shady Spring. He and Cole Chapman each had six assists. Cole Chapman pulled down nine rebounds. Maxwell and Jaeden Holstein each blocked a shot.
Olson said, “I just think it was a team effort, bringing it tonight on defense.”
“We knew they (the Panthers) were going to come out in that zone they play,” Olson said. “We feel like we have an answer for anything that they do defensively.”
“We might see them again (in sectional play), and we told the guys that,” the coach said. “We thought we were the better team, and I think we played like it tonight.”
Thompson said he knew that Shady Spring would present “84 feet of tough, man-to-man defense, all night long. They’ve got shooters all over the floor.”
“We just kept trying to get stops,” the PikeView coach said. “We kept playing hard …. We just kept trying to find something that would stick.”
Pennington and Jake Coalson each grabbed eight rebounds for PikeView. Coalson was hustling throughout the second half despite the lopsided score. He, Pennington and Kobey Taylor-Williams were PikeView’s main scorers with 10 points each.
Friday marked the start of a six-game road swing for Shady Spring, with a slate that includes upcoming trips to Greater Beckley Christian, Morgantown and Greenbrier East.
“This is a big week for us,” Olson said.
PikeView is scheduled to play at Greenbrier East this afternoon and will host the Spartans on Monday — launching a spurt of three home games in three days.
Thompson said his advice to his team is, “Rest and hydrate and get ready to battle two more in the next three days.”
SS 24 16 11 16 — 67
PV 13 4 6 16 — 39
Shady Spring (6-1)
Todd Duncan 10, Cole Chapman 7, Braden Chapman 14, Jaedan Holstein 10, Cameron Manns 6, Sam Jordan 5, Ammar Maxwell 11, Devon Arrigoni 2, Gavin Davis 2.
PikeView (2-6)
Tyler Meadows 2, Kobey Taylor-Williams 10, Jake Coalson 10, Dylan Blake 10, Kameron Lawson 7.
3-point goals — SS: 7 (Duncan 3, Co. Chapman, B. Chapman, Maxwell 2); PV: 1 (Lawson). Fouled out: none.