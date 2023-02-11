It was a good day for local wrestlers at the fourth annual West Virginia Girls Wrestling Championships.
Shady Spring placed second in the team race, and Liberty’s Karlie Osborne and Oak Hill’s Kirclyn Coleman won individual state championships Saturday in Parkersburg.
The Tigers scored 76 points to finish runner-up to East Hardy (108), which unseated three-time champion Musselman.
The Appleman were third with 72 points. Rounding out the top five were Cabell Midland (70) and Liberty (49).
Locally, Oak Hill was ninth with 30 points. All 30 were scored by Coleman.
Shady had six place winners, including senior Danielle Simmons’ runner-up finish at 185 pounds. The rest were Brooklynn McClure (third, 100), Abigail Hamilton (sixth, 145), Tayla Grove (third, 152), Carlee Vanatter-Grove (second, 165) and Alexus Wilkinson (fourth, 235).
Osborne, the No. 1 seed at 138, pinned Ember Giglio of Berkeley Springs in the semifinals and defeated Musselman’s Cicely Cullins 11-4 in the final for her first championship.
Coleman, a freshman, was 4-0 with four pins. She won the title in dramatic fashion.
Trailing East Fairmont’s Somya Cottingham 5-2, Coleman scored a reversal with 10 seconds to go then pinned her with a second left.
It was Coleman’s second state title. She won the 110-pound middle school championship as an eighth-grader last season.
Other local place winners were:
London Cook, Liberty (fourth, 100), Zoee Meadows, Nicholas County (126), MaKenzie Hanshaw, Nicholas County (132), Kassidie Richardson, Liberty (fifth, 145), Luci Farris, Liberty (sixth, 152) and Maddy Lucas (fifth, 185).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.