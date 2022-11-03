Exactly four years ago to the day, Shady Spring lost in the Class AA Region 3 championship, a significant date because it was the last time Shady Spring lost a set and a match to a Class AA Region 3 opponent.
History did not repeat itself Thursday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament as the Tigers turned back Herbert Hoover for a fourth straight sectional championship. Not that Herbert Hoover didn’t make it interesting.
Independence beat Shady Spring on Nov. 3, 2018, in that region championship.
Herbert Hoover was looking to pull a sectional stunner but came up short as the Tigers turned back the Huskies 3-0 (25-17, 30-28, 25-16) to move into Saturday’s Region 3 tournament at Independence with some lengthy streaks still intact.
Seniors Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson have never lost a set, much less a match to a Class AA team in what has stretched to 58 straight matches vs. Class AA Region 3 competition, but that was in peril during a long, tight second set that saw Herbert Hoover get to set point once, at 27-26 before Shady rallied. The set was tied down the stretch five times, at 24, 25, 25, 27 and 28.
On set point, freshman Reagan Mann set the ball perfectly for Thompson, who came down with one of her typically powerful kills to end the set and really swung the momentum to Shady Spring’s side.
“It was huge,” coach Kelly Williams said of the second set victory. “They have to realize that you can’t take matches for granted. Sometimes you win some (matches) so easily that when you get into a hard match you kind of fold. I had great leadership tonight. Megan and Chloe really stepped up their play and everyone else followed suit.”
The senior leaders said the team needed the situation.
“I think it showed how well we play under pressure,” Thompson said. “When we get to that state championship the young girls have not experienced that and tonight gave us a taste of that. Even though they were nervous me and Meg and some of the upperclassmen showed them that it’s OK, this is the time to grind. We let them know that it’s OK to make a mistake, we only need one good pass and we’ll be OK.”
“It was definitely exciting but we needed to face that challenge so we could work together and understand what to do later on,” Meg Williams said. “Our communication helped us, and our positive attitude and everyone working together. Our experience did help a little bit, but I think all of us coming together really helped, too. It just wasn’t one person doing all of it, it was all of us together.”
Shady Spring junior Haley Sweeney, who did double duty by singing the national anthem and helping the Tigers to a section championship, said the singing was more nerve wracking than the long second set.
“It’s really a mental game at that point,” she said of the second set. “You have to play as a team, and you can’t do anything individually. It showed how important it is at crunch time to stay together.”
Herbert Hoover coach Anita King felt the Huskies let one get away.
“The thing that was most disappointing to me in that last stretch of Set 2 was that we gave up service errors rather than losing a rally,” she said. “I would much rather go down fighting, scratching, clawing and a service error to me is an easy point to give away. Absolutely disappointed but also proud of the team for the way they fought.”
The Tigers outscored Herbert Hoover 10-1 in the final set to break a 15-15 tie and win it 25-16 to capture the match and sectional crown.
Williams and Thompson have now won 58 straight matches and never lost a set to what adds up to its major competition leading to the state tournament. Additionally, the dynamic duo has a career mark of 161-16-4 and they have compiled a set record of 364-50.
“It’s really crazy to think about that,” Thompson said. “We have definitely worked so hard for it. Hopefully, we can finish without losing a set. It shows a lot about the program and the girls on the team. We are great together on and off the court and hopefully we can finish that off (in the Region 3 tournament).
“I never saw this in my future but I’m glad it’s (been) part of it,” Meg Williams said. “It’s amazing to think that we did that. I never thought that could happen. It’s just amazing, all around amazing.”
Willliams and Thompson were named the sectional tournament co-MVPs.
King said what makes Shady so tough was easy to pick out for her.
“It’s really simple — speed,” King said. “It’s tempo. They play the game faster than most local teams. When you play fast you catch the defense in transition and so a play that someone would have made had they been there in position, when they are moving and the ball is obviously moving at a high velocity, they aren’t able to make it.”
The Shady Spring team played without Camille Testerman, who suffered a dislocated finger Wednesday in the tournament. She did dress out and sit on the bench and it was hoped she could play in the state tournament if the Tigers advance.
The Region 3 tournament will be held at Independence Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. when Shady Spring takes on PikeView. Wyoming East and Hoover will follow that match, with the two winners meeting in the Region 3 championship at about 6 p.m.
