Shady Spring repeats as sectional champion

Entering the 2020 season, Shady Spring was considered one of the favorites to make a run at the Class AA state volleyball title.
Wednesday night, the Lady Tigers did nothing to dispel that line of thinking.
Hosting the Region 3, Section 1 tournament, Shady Spring dominated Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover, sweeping both teams in best-of-five matches to win the sectional championship.
Having played less than 10 matches in the month of October due to Covid-19 issues, Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams was pleased with her team's performance.
"I was very pleased. The girls have been waiting and waiting to play, so practice has been pretty monotonous," Williams said. "To actually get on the floor in a competition, and play like they did, it just shows that the girls are ready to compete every time they touch the floor."
The Lady Tigers beat Nicholas County 25-7, 25-8 and 25-9 to advance to the championship match against Hoover.
Behind the strong play of Meg Williams and Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady quickly took an 8-2 lead in set one against the Lady Huskies.
Hoover trimmed the lead to three points, but the Lady Tigers regrouped quickly. When Chloe Thompson landed a blast that was followed by a block from Dangerfield, the lead was 11 on the way to a 25-11 win.
In set two, Shady exploited its advantage in the middle with Williams firing off numerous missiles with bad intentions.
Seven kills, two tips and a block from Williams led to another 25-11 triumph.
"(Meg) has adjusted well to playing in the middle, but she has a long way to go," Kelly Williams said. "She is talking more and she is more aggressive on the net. It is a testament to the girls' passing. It makes a big difference when you have all of those components working together. We have players all across the net that are weapons. To have all of them firing together is pretty amazing to watch."
Shady Spring won the third set 25-15 to win the title.
The match of the night happened between Herbert Hoover and Independence. On paper, the battle looked like it could go either way and that is exactly how it played out on the floor.
"We knew (the Patriots) were going to challenge us. We played them two weeks ago and we beat them in a tri-match. That was the day after they had beat us here on the court we played on tonight," Herbert Hoover head coach Anita King said. "Anyone that follows the game and looks at MaxPreps knows that they are the No. 8 team in Class AA and we are No. 6. We expected to trade punches tonight and see who came out on top at the end."
The Lady Huskies made the first move, jumping to a quick 7-0 lead. However, as would be the story of the night, the Lady Patriots would get knocked down, only to come back fighting.
"We fought harder than we had all year and we didn't give up. The two sets we won, we came from behind," Independence head coach Kevin Bragg said.
Indy clawed its way back to take a 25-20 win and looked to have stolen the momentum in the match.
Hoover did not panic.
"I told them to just calm down. It was the best three-out-of-five and it was ours to win or ours to give away," King said. "I felt like we were the better team in skill, but they were exposing some of our weaknesses and that was great coaching on their part. Hats off to Independence, they did a great job."
Behind the play of Sydney Shamblin, Brinlee Harris and Maddie Bohan, Hoover turned the momentum back in its favor.
"We didn't have an answer for (Shamblin) and they were just a little better than us today," Bragg said. "Their block hurt us. Their middle was really good and their libero was really good. They also served really well tonight and they move really well."
The match would go to a fifth and deciding set which featured nine ties and seven lead changes before Hoover closed the set on a 6-1 run to win 15-10 and advance to the sectional championship tilt.
Shady Spring and Herbert Hoover both advance to Saturday's regional tournament which will be played at 6 p.m. at Shady Spring High School.
The Lady Tigers will face the loser of Thursday's Section 2 championship match between Bluefield and PikeView, while Hoover will play the winner of that match.