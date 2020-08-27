Shady Spring ready to get started after big 2019

Shady Spring got about as close as it could get to reaching its ultimate goal.
The Tigers led perennial volleyball power Oak Glen two sets to zero in the Class AA state championship match last November. Unfortunately, it slipped away and the Golden Bears were able to post the comeback victory.
It stung, to be sure. But it did nothing to take away from what was a remarkable season.
"That season was one of the most exciting we ever had," said Kelly Williams, now in her fifth year as Shady Spring's head coach. "We had a strong season all the way, from start to finish. We had a couple injuries but the girls were able to pick up the slack and come together as a team. It was a good group of girls."
Four of those girls were seniors, led by first-team all-state setter Bradlea Hayhurst. She finished the year with 769 assists, 189 kills, 24 blocks and 395 digs.
The other seniors were hitters Rylee Wiseman and Kaycee Poe and defensive specialist Peyton Lilly.
The loss of such a strong group of players does nothing to change the mindset.
"This team has picked right back up," Williams said. "This team is a little scrappier. The goals are always the same. We will do the best we can with who we have."
Who they have is still a talented collection of players.
Outside hitter Meg Williams is looking to follow up a big freshman season that saw her join Hayhurst as a first-team all-stater. She had 437 kills, 31 blocks and 112 aces.
Also back is junior setter Kelsie Dangerfield. A second-team all-state selection, Dangerfield finished 2019 with 279 kills, 28 blocks, 683 assists and 107 aces.
Outside hitter Chloe Thompson (special honorable mention) and libero Brooke Presley also return starting experience.
"All of them have played together for different teams throughout the years," Williams said. "They get along great with each other and have great personalities."
Williams said she is also looking for big things out of the likes of senior setter Chloe Turner, senior middle hitter/defensive specialist Ashley Farrugia, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Natalie Adams, junior outside hitter Peydon Smith and junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Alyson Holdren.
Of course, volleyball season will have a different look because of concerns over the coronavirus. Only tri matches for gyms with one court and quads for gyms with two courts will be allowed. That means big tournaments like the annual Shirley Brown Invitational at Woodrow Wilson will not be played.
Other modifications include teams not switching benches between sets, no coin toss (visiting coach has the option of serving or receiving for set one, with alternating choices for each nondecisive set and then the home coach will choose for the decisive set), no handshakes and no unnecessary contact between players and coaches and the use of electronic whistles. Face coverings are required if social distancing is not possible.
Also, the county color code will be used to determine fan attendance. For any county in green, immediate household members of players and coaches are allowed. For counties in yellow, only parents of athletes and coaches' spouses can attend. Face coverings are required.
Shady Spring begins its season Sept. 10 at home against Nicholas County. It was originally set as a tri with James Monroe, but Monroe County moved to the orange category last week and sports are shut down.
"We have talked about all the guidelines, and if we want to play then that's what we have to do," Williams said. "All we want to do is play ball."
