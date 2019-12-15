Shady Spring opens some eyes

The boys basketball season has tipped off around our area like a massive alley-oop dunk, to say the least.
Normally, I don't get overly excited by wins and losses in December. I like to wait until late January to see how teams have developed to call a team a state tournament contender.
Basketball is a progression as the season goes along. I have seen teams that look terrible in December come together through the season to become threats at regional time.
I have also seen the opposite, where teams look like world beaters in December, only to fall apart through the three-month grind of tough competition.
With that in mind, what Shady Spring pulled off over the weekend in Fairmont is definitely noteworthy.
Entering the season, many thought Ronnie Olson's squad had a chance to be really good. Most people were aware of Shady's all-state guard tandem, Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose.
However, I am not sure how many were aware, especially statewide, of the third guard , freshman Braden Chapman. If they weren't, they are now.
Chapman scored 15 points in Friday's win over Fairmont Senior and backed that up with 28 points Saturday night in a wild comeback win over Robert C. Byrd.
Both games were top 10 road clashes.
Again, I will refer back to the statement, it is only December. However, these wins could possibly resonate into March, not only for the Tigers but for all of Region 3 in Class AA.
There was a time not so long ago when Region 3 was a big-time player on the AA state tournament scene. Over a 15-season span from 2000-14, Region 3 had a team in the championship game 13 times and cut down the nets on seven of those occasions.
Since 2014, no Region 3 team has made its way to Saturday's AA title game. For that matter, state tournament wins have been scarce. Westside (2015), Wyoming East (2016) and Bluefield (2019) have the only quarterfinal wins over that span.
I also need to mention in this discussion that Fairmont Senior has played in every championship game since 2015, winning two state titles. That could have easily been five straight had it not been for Chapmanville and the dominant play of 6-foot-9 Marshall signee Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Don't get me wrong, I am not sure this Polar Bears team is as good as the previous squads, but they still carry a lot of weight throughout the state, as does RCB.
Outside of the victories being really good wins, Shady Spring has restored some credibility to Region 3. That credibility will be important for whichever team makes the AA state tournament when it comes to seeding.
It will definitely help the Tigers should they head to the state tournament, but it will also give other teams credibility if they can knock off the Tigers along the way.
Shady Spring still has to figure out the riddle that has been Bluefield and not fall asleep on the other sectional opponents. Win or lose, they will likely have one of the Wyoming County schools to deal with in the regional, which will be a huge battle.
So we will go back to the statement, it is only December, but the weekend in Fairmont is definitely a building block for the Tigers.
l l l
Basketball in southern West Virginia is just different than other areas across the state. The rivalries are intense, players and fans take the wins and losses personally and the venues can get wild and raucous.
Friday night I was front and center for one of my favorite battles, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East inside Spartan Gym. The battles at East between the two longtime rivals have been beyond intense and Friday was no different.
The Flying Eagles pulled out the narrow win on a K.J. Jones free throw, but the fourth quarter was a wild and crazy affair. Both teams looked like they were playing their first game of the season with careless turnovers and some missed free throws. But the energy and effort looked like a life-or-death struggle.
Fans on both sides were going crazy and the environment was what southern West Virginia hoops is all about, for sure. The back and forth battle between Woodrow's Richard Law and East's Bailee Coles was fun to watch.
If you have never seen this battle live, you need to add it to your high school basketball bucket list. It rarely disappoints.
Typically East has played Woodrow well at home, only to be beaten badly when the game shifts to Beckley. I am not sure that will be the case this year.
Coles is a big-time player and he knows his team needs him to play well. He will create opportunities for a vast array of Spartan sharpshooters. They had chances Friday, but did not convert them. That will not be the case as they settle into the season.
Woodrow also has a lot of room for improvement, but to survive that atmosphere with a win speaks volumes. It gets no easier for the Flying Eagles, who head north this weekend to play defending Class AAA state champion University and Morgantown on back-to-back nights after hosting a good Spring Valley team Tuesday.
