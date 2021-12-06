Shady Spring No. 1 in Class AAA preseason rankings

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
TeamPts
Class AAAA
1. George Washington (3)80
2. Morgantown (4)69
3. Martinsburg (1)68
4. Cabell Midland (1)64
5. Huntington55
6. South Charleston40
7. University38
8. Jefferson (1)31
9. Woodrow Wilson18
10. Parkersburg South16
(tie) Capital16
Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 14, Greenbrier East 12, Parkersburg 9, Hurricane 7, Hedgesville 6, Brooke 4, Spring Valley 3.
Class AAA
1. Shady Spring (8)88
2. Fairmont Senior66
3. Logan (1)64
4. Wheeling Central63
5. Herbert Hoover59
6. Nitro49
7. Robert C. Byrd (1)45
8. Winfield44
9. Notre Dame18
10. Grafton13
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Lincoln County 9, Hampshire 7, Berkeley Springs 5, Scott 3, Trinity 2, Independence 2, Nicholas County 1, North Marion 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (10)100
2. Charleston Catholic71
3. Williamstown56
4. Bluefield55
5. St. Marys54
6. Chapmanville51
7. Clay County32
8. Wyoming East23
9. Ravenswood17
10. Magnolia16
Others receiving votes: South Harrison 14, Braxton County 13, Parkersburg Catholic 10, Mingo Central 9, Ritchie County 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 7, Moorefield 7.
Class A
1. Man (6)96
2. James Monroe (3)86
3. Tug Valley (1)77
4. Webster County61
5. Tolsia43
6. Pendleton County42
7. Cameron36
8. Greater Beckley Christian24
(tie) Clay-Battelle24
10. Greenbrier West15
Others receiving votes: Sherman 11, Doddridge County 10, Tucker County 9, Madonna 7, Tyler Consolidated 6, Mount View 3.