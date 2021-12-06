Shady Spring No. 1 in Class AAA preseason rankings

Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (2) defends Cayden Fancett of South Charleston during the Little General/C. Adam Toney Showcase Saturday in Shady Spring. The reigning Class AAA state champion Tigers are No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday. The season opens Tuesday around the state, and the Tigers will be at home against Westside for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Note: Woodrow Wilson’s originally scheduled home game with Bluefield has been rescheduled for Dec. 22.

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamPts

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (3)80

2. Morgantown (4)69

3. Martinsburg (1)68

4. Cabell Midland (1)64

5. Huntington55

6. South Charleston40

7. University38

8. Jefferson (1)31

9. Woodrow Wilson18

10. Parkersburg South16

(tie) Capital16

Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 14, Greenbrier East 12, Parkersburg 9, Hurricane 7, Hedgesville 6, Brooke 4, Spring Valley 3.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (8)88

2. Fairmont Senior66

3. Logan (1)64

4. Wheeling Central63

5. Herbert Hoover59

6. Nitro49

7. Robert C. Byrd (1)45

8. Winfield44

9. Notre Dame18

10. Grafton13

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Lincoln County 9, Hampshire 7, Berkeley Springs 5, Scott 3, Trinity 2, Independence 2, Nicholas County 1, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (10)100

2. Charleston Catholic71

3. Williamstown56

4. Bluefield55

5. St. Marys54

6. Chapmanville51

7. Clay County32

8. Wyoming East23

9. Ravenswood17

10. Magnolia16

Others receiving votes: South Harrison 14, Braxton County 13, Parkersburg Catholic 10, Mingo Central 9, Ritchie County 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 7, Moorefield 7.

Class A

1. Man (6)96

2. James Monroe (3)86

3. Tug Valley (1)77

4. Webster County61

5. Tolsia43

6. Pendleton County42

7. Cameron36

8. Greater Beckley Christian24

(tie) Clay-Battelle24

10. Greenbrier West15

Others receiving votes: Sherman 11, Doddridge County 10, Tucker County 9, Madonna 7, Tyler Consolidated 6, Mount View 3.

