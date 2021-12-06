Shady Spring No. 1 in Class AAA preseason rankings

Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald

Shady Spring’s Ammar Maxwell (2) defends Cayden Fancett of South Charleston during the Little General/C. Adam Toney Showcase Saturday in Shady Spring. The reigning Class AAA state champion Tigers are No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday. The season opens Tuesday around the state, and the Tigers will be at home against Westside for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Note: Woodrow Wilson’s originally scheduled home game with Bluefield has been rescheduled for Dec. 22.