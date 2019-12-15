fairmont — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles looked well on their way to their first win of the season, and a valuable one at that, leading fellow Class AA early contender Shady Spring by 18 points with 5:15 left in the third quarter.
But the Tigers responded with a 14-2 run of their own to claw back into the game and used another 8-0 burst in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good, earning the 71-69 win to finish with a 2-0 mark in the season-opening showcase event at the Fairmont Senior Field House.
“We always say that we want to play hard, play smart and play together,” RCB coach Bill Bennett said. “I said, we played hard and we played together. But the third thing, we didn’t do a very good job. I wasn’t really pleased with a lot of the mental things that we did and didn’t do.”
Braden Chapman put in 28 points and Tommy Williams added 25, including an 11-for-13 performance at the free throw line, for Shady Spring (2-0).
“Their two big guns were aggressive taking the ball to the basket and getting fouled,” Bennett said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do.”
Nicholas County transfer Luke LeRose added 13 points, including the tying and, after a line violation wiped away a miss, go-ahead free throws with 2:17 left.
Bryson Lucas tallied 21 points and Gavin Kennedy 17 for RCB (0-2), but both were among the four starters who fouled out by the end for the Eagles.
“I told them, I’m not just going to automatically trust you (when you’re in foul trouble). You have to earn that,” Bennett said. “We really did some questionable things. The fouls were fouls, but you’ve got to learn to be disciplined. And right now, we’re not very disciplined. That’s my fault. That’s something that I’ve got to fix.”
The only starter who didn’t foul out, Khori Miles, scored nine points.
It was Shady Spring that called the tune early, taking a 8-3 lead on a pair of 3-pointers from Chapman.
But layups by Kennedy and Lucas cut the lead to one, then, after a Chapman layup, RCB ripped off seven straight, four from Kennedy, to go up 14-10 with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Chapman bombed in two more 3s to switch it back to Shady, 16-14, but RCB led 19-17 going to the second quarter thanks to a 3-pointer and a basket, respectively, from freshmen Quinten Cooley and Charles Hawkins.
“They stepped up, and that’s what we need,’ Bennett said. “That makes us a better team in the long run to have that foul trouble and get those guys some minutes. When the bullets are flying, they need to be in there. And they were flying tonight. So they got a pretty good baptism.”
Leading 21-19, RCB created some separation by scoring the next six points and widened the gap to 36-27 at the half as Kennedy scored six points in the final 3:22 of the quarter.
RCB, which scored the final two points of the first half, then scored the first nine of the second, capped by three straight Lucas baskets, to lead 45-27.
Chapman, though, scored the next five to start tipping the scales back towards the Tigers.
After a Lucas layup from a great Kennedy feed, Chapman hit back-to-back layups, then Williams canned a 3 and Greyson Shepherd converted a layup to trim it to a 47-41 game.
Kennedy beat the buzzer from 3, the first RCB field goal in over three minutes, to move the Eagles lead to nine points.
“They just put a lot of pressure on us,” Bennett said. “And we didn’t handle it very well. They didn’t have anybody that could guard Bryson, and we knew that. But for some reason, we went away from that. And we never should have.”
With RCB leading 53-48, LeRose hit a 3, then Williams scored a hoop with harm to give Shady Spring its first lead since 10-8, 54-53, with 4:51 left.
Down 56-53, Lucas blocked a shot and found Tommy Hawkins in transition; Hawkins scored a layup, was fouled, and hit the free throw to tie things with 3:38 to go.
After ties at 58 and 60, Lucas hit one of two free throws, then LeRose was fouled.
He made the first, then got a bailout from a lane violation after missing the second.
Try number two was true and Shady Spring had the lead, 62-61.
A Shepherd layup and four straight made free throws from Williams pushed the cushion to seven points.
Lucas hit a vital 3 for RCB, then, after LeRose made one of two at the line, Miles tipped in a miss to cut the lead to 69-66.
But Chapman sank two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to ice the game.
“We had our opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them,” Bennett said. “The game was there to win and we just didn’t do what we needed to do.”
Shady Spring is at Capital on Tuesday, while RCB goes for its first win at home versus Philip Barbour on Wednesday.