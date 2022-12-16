Losing a wrestler the caliber of Joshua Goode will always have an undeniable impact on a program.
Goode was one of the most accomplished wrestlers ever at Shady Spring — a program that has had its share of accomplished wrestlers. He never got the state championship he wanted, but he was a four-time placewinner.
Goode left his mark in the record book, setting the program standards for career wins (160) and career pins (90).
All of that speaks to Goode's talent. But his absence will also be felt as the leader he became, a role that was also filled by fellow state qualifier Landen Chambers.
"It's a really big loss, and we don't have any seniors, other than two of my girls, to fill (Goode's) spot," head coach Anthony Shrewsbury said. "Our next oldest boy is a junior. So it's kind of leadership by a group. I've got five or six who are having to fill in for what Joshua and Landen did last year."
Shrewsberry isn't talking about their abilities on the mat.
"Leadership. Getting the guys ready before practice and just taking the leadership role," Shrewsberry said. "Picking the spirits up for the kids, keeping their attention in the practice room.
"It's hard when you've got (mostly) freshmen and sophomores."
There are definitely a lot of underclassmen on the team this season. The starting lineup is likely to feature six sophomores and five freshmen.
For the leadership needed, Shrewsbury is looking to a pair of juniors in Walker Furrow, a state qualifier at 106 pounds last season who hit a growth spurt and will wrestle at 120, and 175-pounder Braelen Holstein, who brings athleticism to the mat — his brother is Jaeden Holstein, a top basketball player and cross country runner for the Tigers.
"Furrow's been wrestling since he was 5, maybe. A long time," Shrewsberry said. "He's finally started to grow, now that he's a junior. He's got a lot of experience, if we can just get it in his head that he's as good as we think he is.
"Braelen started wrestling when he was in ninth grade. We're expecting big things out of Braelen this year. We think he can do the same things on the wrestling mat that his brother does on the basketball court. He's a good athlete."
Tayla Grove and Danielle Simmons, experienced seniors on the Tigers' No. 1-ranked girls team, are also expected to lead. Shady has a roster of 10 girls wrestlers, which has changed the practice structure.
"We're actually splitting practice," Shrewsberry said. "The guys practice while the girls lift weights, and then the guys lift weights while the girls practice. Occasionally we have a group practice, but most of the time it's split.
"When they're in the room, (Grove and Simmons) take charge of the girls. Those two and Brooklynn (McClure, a junior)."
The Tigers opened the season last weekend at Nicholas County's Mark Fleming Invitational. Among those who impressed were sophomore Camron Martin (4-1) at 113 and freshman Christian Smith at 145.
Other freshmen include Andrew Franco (138), Kaiden Helmer (157) and Cameron Whittaker (165). Joey Cowger (190/215) will be eligible once he gets the required number of practices.
Sophomores are Tucker Ransom (150), Ryder Laws (132), a homeschool student who lives in the Shady Spring district, Bryce Lambert (138), who is still recovering from a football injury, first-year wrestler Connor Davis (165/175), Gabe Knoblet (190) and Owen Pannell (215).
Ransom was a state qualifier at 138 last season.
Knoblet had wrestled at Shady Spring Middle and moved to Winfield his freshman year, but is now back at Shady.
McClure will take Furrow's spot at 106. Simmons will return to her spot at 182.
The Tigers will host the second annual Dix Manning Duals Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be three mats and both gyms will be used.
Twelve teams will be divided into three pools, then it will be repooled with pool winners in one pool, second place in one and so forth.
Joining Shady Spring in one pool will be Midland Trail, Winfield and Chapmanville. In another pool will be Liberty, Greenbrier East, George Washington and Man joined by the Greenbrier West JV team. The final pool will be made up of Riverside, Spring Valley, Logan and Richlands, Va.
The tournament is named for legendary Shady Spring wrestling coach Dix Manning, who coached Shady for 40 years, from 1958-1998. He had a career duals coaching record of 355-123-5 (.735) and coached the team to five state championships – back-to-back Class AAA titles in 1963 and 1964, consecutive Class AA titles in 1980 and 1981 and then the team’s last championship in 1987.
He coached 25 individual state champions, including a three-time champ in Dave Farley and a pair of two-time champs in Mason Epperly and Kenny McMillion.
Manning was the Class AA state coach of the year in 1981 and 1987. After his retirement in 1998, the award was renamed the Dix Manning Class AA Coach of the Year Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.