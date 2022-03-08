Shady Spring kicks off regional week

Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring romped through the Region 3, Section 1 tournament last week. The Tigers are now one step away from returning to Charleston to defend their state championship.
Shady will host Sissonville Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final. The winner will advance to next week's state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Tigers (22-1) have won 19 straight games. They ran through PikeView and Westside for a sectional championship last week, winning by an average of 36 points.
Sissonville (7-17) defeated Nicholas County 62-46 in the first round of the Section 2 tournament before falling to Herbert Hoover 58-40 in the championship game.
Westside will play Herbert Hoover Tuesday in a game that has been moved to George Washington High School.
Here is the complete regional schedule:
Class AAAA
Wednesday
Region 1
University (16-8) at Morgantown (19-4)
Wheeling Park (15-9) at Bridgeport (11-12)
Region 2
Hedgesville (15-6) at Jefferson (21-0)
Musselman (11-10) at Martinsburg (12-11)
Region 3
George Washington (19-5) at Greenbrier East (13-10)
Princeton (13-7) at South Charleston (19-5)
Region 4
Huntington (10-12) at Parkersburg South (19-3)
St. Albans (15-7) at Cabell Midland (13-10)
Class AAA
Tuesday
Region 1
North Marion (12-9) at Berkeley Springs (18-5)
Keyser (7-17) at Wheeling Central Catholic (19-3)
Region 2
Robert C. Byrd (13-10) at Fairmont Senior (20-3)
Grafton (17-7) at Elkins (21-3)
Region 3
Sissonville (7-17) at Shady Spring (22-1)
Westside (10-14) vs, Herbert Hoover (18-6), at George Washington HS
Region 4
Nitro (10-14) at Logan (22-2)
Scott (15-9) at Winfield (14-10)
Class AA
Thursday
Region 1
Wirt County (9-13) at St. Marys (21-2)
Magnolia (9-14) at Williamstown (17-6)
Region 2
Frankfort (4-17) at South Harrison (22-1)
Braxton County (13-11) at Moorefield (11-12)
Region 3
Liberty (8-13) at Wyoming East (12-11)
Bluefield (18-5) at Chapmanville (13-10)
Region 4
Charleston Catholic (10-13) at Poca (22-1)
Buffalo (10-13) at Ravenswood (19-4)
Class A
Wednesday
Region 1
Clay-Battelle (11-11) at Madonna (16-7)
Cameron (17-6) at Tyler Consolidated (15-9)
Region 2
Tygarts Valley (14-8) at Tucker County (22-2)
East Hardy (11-13) at Pendleton County (18-3)
Region 3
Greater Beckley Christian (4-20) at Webster County (20-3)
Greenbrier West (15-9) at James Monroe (24-0)
Region 4
Tug Valley (12-10) at Huntington St. Joe (17-7)
Gilmer County (7-16) at Man (20-2)