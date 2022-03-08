Shady Spring kicks off regional week

Shady Spring's Cole Chapman goes for the layup over Westside's Dale Bledsoe during the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 championship game March 2 in Shady Spring.

Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald

 TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring romped through the Region 3, Section 1 tournament last week. The Tigers are now one step away from returning to Charleston to defend their state championship.

Shady will host Sissonville Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final. The winner will advance to next week's state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Tigers (22-1) have won 19 straight games. They ran through PikeView and Westside for a sectional championship last week, winning by an average of 36 points.

Sissonville (7-17) defeated Nicholas County 62-46 in the first round of the Section 2 tournament before falling to Herbert Hoover 58-40 in the championship game.

Westside will play Herbert Hoover Tuesday in a game that has been moved to George Washington High School.

Here is the complete regional schedule:

Class AAAA

Wednesday

Region 1

University (16-8) at Morgantown (19-4)

Wheeling Park (15-9) at Bridgeport (11-12)

Region 2

Hedgesville (15-6) at Jefferson (21-0)

Musselman (11-10) at Martinsburg (12-11)

Region 3

George Washington (19-5) at Greenbrier East (13-10)

Princeton (13-7) at South Charleston (19-5)

Region 4

Huntington (10-12) at Parkersburg South (19-3)

St. Albans (15-7) at Cabell Midland (13-10)

Class AAA

Tuesday

Region 1

North Marion (12-9) at Berkeley Springs (18-5)

Keyser (7-17) at Wheeling Central Catholic (19-3)

Region 2

Robert C. Byrd (13-10) at Fairmont Senior (20-3)

Grafton (17-7) at Elkins (21-3)

Region 3

Sissonville (7-17) at Shady Spring (22-1)

Westside (10-14) vs, Herbert Hoover (18-6), at George Washington HS

Region 4

Nitro (10-14) at Logan (22-2)

Scott (15-9) at Winfield (14-10)

Class AA

Thursday

Region 1

Wirt County (9-13) at St. Marys (21-2)

Magnolia (9-14) at Williamstown (17-6)

Region 2

Frankfort (4-17) at South Harrison (22-1)

Braxton County (13-11) at Moorefield (11-12)

Region 3

Liberty (8-13) at Wyoming East (12-11)

Bluefield (18-5) at Chapmanville (13-10)

Region 4

Charleston Catholic (10-13) at Poca (22-1)

Buffalo (10-13) at Ravenswood (19-4)

Class A

Wednesday

Region 1

Clay-Battelle (11-11) at Madonna (16-7)

Cameron (17-6) at Tyler Consolidated (15-9)

Region 2

Tygarts Valley (14-8) at Tucker County (22-2)

East Hardy (11-13) at Pendleton County (18-3)

Region 3

Greater Beckley Christian (4-20) at Webster County (20-3)

Greenbrier West (15-9) at James Monroe (24-0)

Region 4

Tug Valley (12-10) at Huntington St. Joe (17-7)

Gilmer County (7-16) at Man (20-2)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video