Shady Spring Invitational set for Saturday

Shady Spring is enjoying a nice season, and hopes to keep it running on its home course.
The Tigers will host the Shady Spring Invitational on Saturday at Little Beaver State Park. The event will start with middle school races — the girls will run at 9 a.m., followed by the boys at 9:45 a.m.
The high schools will then take the stage. The girls race will start at 11:30 a.m., and the boys will go at 12:30 p.m.
Runners from 10 schools will be there. Joining the host Tigers will be Nicholas County, Independence, Westside, Wyoming East, Liberty, Greenbrier East, Meadow Bridge, James Monroe and Oak Hill.
The Shady Spring boys are currently tied for fifth in the Class AA power rankings at runwv.com. Sophomore Jacob Dowdy is ranked No. 3 individually and is joined in the top 20 by senior Jaeden Holstein (17).
Nicholas County senior Alex Irvin is ranked No. 27.
On the girls side, junior Charlotte McGinnis is seventh.
Nicholas County junior Natalie Barr is 10th. Freshman Haley Johnson is 30th.
