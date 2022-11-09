charleston – Kelly Williams saw everything she needed to see in the pregame locker room her Shady Spring volleyball team shared with Williamstown.
“They actually just met Williamstown in the locker room (prior to a semifinal match against Herbert Hoover) and they had a great dance party, and it was fabulous,” Williams said. “It was great to see. They came out loose when they came in, having a great time. We’ve been trying to focus on having the experience and enjoying everything.”
In what was a fourth meeting with Hoover in the last week – twice in the sectional, once in the Region 3 tournament and Wednesday night in Charleston — Shady made easy work of the Huskies, winning 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-12).
The Tigers have now won 23 sets in a row, dating back to a loss to two-time Class AAA champion Musselman (which is in the AAA championship again) on Oct. 29.
It also means that seniors Chloe Thompson and Meg Williams end their careers without losing a set to a Class AA Region 3 team.
Trailing 2-0, Shady went on a 7-0 run, and found empty spaces in the Hoover set. If they were exploiting those spaces, they were getting off big, booming kills to go up 9-5.
From there Shady went on an 8-0 run and led 22-10 at one point before setting for the 25-14 win.
In the second set it was tied at 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 but Shady gradually pulled away for a 25-17 victory.
The final set, the final one for Williams and Thompson against a Region 3 team on the biggest stage, was not close. After it was tied at 9-9, Shady outscored Hoover 16-3 to end it.
“We played them four times in the last week, we don’t have secrets, they don’t have secrets,” Williams said. “We know a lot about each other but when we get out there it’s always such a great game. Kudos to Herbert Hoover. They did a great job. Our girls were just on tonight and they did a great job as a group.”
Shady Spring goes into the championship game against Philip Barbour, a rematch of the past two state championship games, with a match record of 52-4-1.
The game will be the last one of the day. The Class AAA title game will start at 11 a.m. and be followed by Class A.
Herbert Hoover set a program standard for wins, finishing 42-18-1.
“We came out and took care of our business,” Williams said. “The girls looked great. The communication was there, the effort was there, just great team ball. The balls were going to different people. It was great.”
Shady Spring has been to four straight championships now, winning in 2020.
“We don’t worry about it until we get there (and now that the team is) we are super excited,” Williams said. “I can’t tell you how excited we are. If we play like that (in the Hoover game) I think that we will do a great job.”
As expected, Shady Spring made short work of Frankfort in the first match of the tournament.
The top-seeded Tigers beat the Falcons 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 to advance to the match with Hoover.
The match high point was the return of junior Camille Testerman, who was injured in the Tigers’ first round matchup with Hoover at Shady last week.
“It’s pretty sore but it’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” Testerman said after the straight sets win. “It was actually a lot better than I expected.”
“Camille means a lot to us,” teammate Haley Sweeney said. “Just being able to have her back on the court with us meant a lot.”
On the floor, the Tigers were never really challenged by the Falcons.
For Shady it was another day at the office.
“There were still a lot of nerves,” said Williams. “We talked about trying to keep it as normal as possible, but nothing is as normal as possible here. The seniors (Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson) talked to the freshmen; the upperclassmen talked to the freshmen about treating it like another tournament. I thought they came in, did their job and worked as a team.”
