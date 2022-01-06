Things could still be up in the air with several inches of snow burying the region, but the New River CTC Invitational has revised its schedule for the weekend.
Highlighting Friday's lineup is a battle between Class AAA No. 3 and reigning state champion Shady Spring and Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Shady was originally scheduled to play Independence in the final game of the night.
Friday will start at 3 p.m. with Greenbrier West taking on PikeView. At 4:45 p.m., Greenbrier East will face Webster County.
At 8:15 p.m., James Monroe will play Princeton.
Saturday's first game will start at 11:30 a.m. and pit Webster County against James Monroe. That begins a day full of action. The rest of Saturday's schedule is:
1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West
3 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian
4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson girls vs. University
6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan
New River Community and Technical College announced the new schedule Thursday night in a statement:
"The New River CTC Invitational schedule for Friday is dependent on road conditions in our region. If changes are made in the schedule, updates will be posted to the New River CTC Facebook page, updated on the Tourney Machine app and emailed to our regional media outlets."
"We appreciate and want to thank all of the coaches, school administrators, county boards of education and superintendents for their support, consideration and cooperation during these challenging times. We could not hold this event without their support," said Executive Director Office of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.