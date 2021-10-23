Seemingly everyone wanted to get their hands on Shady Spring's championship plaque, and coach Joey Beckett seemed willing to compromise.
"Just make we sure we get it back Monday and we'll put it in the trophy case," he said with a laugh.
Beckett was happy to share the wealth. It was 10 years coming.
The Tigers fell behind early in the second half before scoring two goals in a two-minute span and went on to defeat Bluefield 3-1 for the Class AA-A Region 3, Section 1 girls soccer championship Saturday at H.B. Thomas Field.
It was the team's first sectional championship since 2011, when the Tigers went to play in the state tournament. They will try to duplicate that on Tuesday with a matchup with Section 2 champion and perennial powerhouse Charleston Catholic for the Region 3 championship. Kickoff from Schoenbaum Stadium will be 30 minutes after completion of the 5 p.m. boys game between Charleston Catholic and PikeView, which defeated Shady Spring 2-0 for the Section 1 title on Saturday.
Saturday's game proved a physical battle, which Beckett expected based on previous games between the two. That helped translate into a scoreless tie at halftime.
"It was (physical). Very," Beckett said. "I knew it would be."
"It was physical both ends, but it was sort of strange — the (officials') calls were only going one direction," Bluefield coach Taylor Bulson said. "It's a little bit frustrating for us."
Despite that, the Beavers drew first blood when senior Jordan Jones floated a shot into the net for a 1-0 lead five minutes into the second half.
"To me it was pretty unexpected," Bulson said. "It was a volley from the midfielder and she was just able to connect and unexpectedly get it over their keeper's head."
It didn't take long for the Tigers (7-7-1) to respond — nor did it take long for them to take the lead.
Charlotte McGinnis — who will run in the state cross country meet next Saturday — fired one in two minutes after Jones' goal to tie the match at 1-1.
Two minutes later, the Beavers received a yellow card. Junior Mallie Lawson lined up for the free kick and deposited it into the left corner of the net and Shady quickly turned a one-goal disadvantage into a 2-1 lead.
"That seems to be a pattern," Beckett said of the team's slow start. "If we could get them going in the first half, that would be really good."
He added that the quick response was crucial.
"I was glad they came back quick, had no time to get down on themselves," he said.
It remained a one-goal game until the 72nd minute. Senior Izzy Workman had the ball toward the corner and basically even with the goal post but was able to get off the shot. The Bluefield keeper got her hands on it, but was unable to stop the ball from trickling into the net for Workman's third goal of the tournament.
"I thought the goalie stopped it. From (the sideline) I couldn't tell," Beckett said. "I had already turned around and then they started cheering. I was just telling the other ones when we shoot from the deep corner like that we need to play it back towards the PK so that our middle kids can get it, because that's hard to do from there and get it in unless you can bend it.
"I kind of shut up after that," he added with a smile. "Forget that one for now. We'll talk about that one later."
The win helped Shady avenge its double-overtime loss to Bluefield in last year's sectional title game.
"It's always a great game, and I love that," Bulson said. "And I love coach Beckett. He does a great job with his girls. It's just always a very competitive game, and you can't ask for more than that."
