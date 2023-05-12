Next stop, Laidley Field.
A three-day stretch of regional track qualifying wrapped up on Friday, with Class AA Region 3 held at Woodrow Wilson’s Pete Culicerto Track, and the Shady Spring girls came away with a championship with a total of 185 points.
Nicholas County was second with 100, with PikeView (82), Herbert Hoover (79) and Independence (54) rounding out the top five.
The boys team title went to Nicholas County (136), with Shady Spring a close second at 118. Bluefield (109), Herbert Hoover (101.5) and PikeView (91) were third through fifth.
Herbert Hoover swept the 3200, with Jenna Brown (12:35.52) winning the girls race and John Duvall (10:48.07) the boys race. Shady Spring’s Charlotte McGinnis and Nicholas County’s Haley Johnson were second and third in the girls event. The Nicholas County duo of Johnny Walkup and Wesley Holcomb were 2-3 for the boys.
Nicholas County’s Natalie Barr was victorious in the girls 400 with a time of 1:02.66.
Cara Brown of Bluefield was second and Laicey Necessary of PikeView was third. Herbert Hoover’s Brayden Jones won the boys race (52.17). Hank Marson of Bluefield was second and Nate Cook of PikeView third.
The PikeView girls 4x800 team of Necessary, Bailey Williams, Lola McKinney and Carli Spade posted a winning time of 11:19.31. Shady Spring was second and Herbert Hoover third. On the boys side, PikeView (Matt Murphy, Cook, Kaleb Blankenship and Braden Ward won in 8:43.60. Shady Spring was second and Nicholas County third.
The girls high hurdle event was won by Shady Spring’s Lilian Hatfield (16.86). Independence teammates Lilli Honaker and Sydni Weis were second and third. Shady Spring also won the boys race, Hunter Davis taking honors (16.08).
Bluefield’s Milton Byard was second and Independence’s Christian Linksweiler was third.
Adrienne Truman of Nicholas County won the girls 100 with a time of 13.32. Riley Bowling of PikeView was second and Arionna Dowell of Bluefield was third. The boys winner was Bluefield’s Amir Hairston (11.27). Second and third were Liberty teammates Connor Bradford and Blake Cabell.
The girls 4x200 relay was won by Bluefield (Brown, Arionna Dowell, Krisalyn Dowell and Melania Hayes) in a time of 1:55.54. Shady Spring was second and PikeView third. The boys race was won by Herbert Hoover (Joseph White, Jacob Burns, John Jones and Brayden Jones) in 1:33.34. Bluefield was second and Nicholas County third.
Barr won the girls 1600 with a time of 5:41.29. In second was Brown of Herbert Hoover and in third was Spade. John Duvall of Herbert Hoover won the boys race (4:42.40). Shady Spring’s Bo Huffman was second and Murphy was third.
Wyoming East freshman Abi Baker won the girls 300 hurdles (49.61). Hatfield and Shady Spring teammate Rachel Mann were second and third. The boys winner was Davis with a time of 43.07. Jayden Williams of Bluefield took second and Thomas Beaver of Nicholas County was third.
Shady Spring won the girls 4x100 (Kendall Lilly, Kylie Wahl, Jadyn Farmer and Reece Keffer) in 54.22. Independence was second and Bluefield third. Herbert Hoover (White, Burns, Jaylen Chandler and Brayden Jones) won the boys race in 45.51. Bluefield was second and Liberty third.
Barr became a triple winner with a top time of 2:25.63 in the girls 800. Jenna Brown was second and Sydney Cochran of Westside third. Ward was the boys winner at 2:00.66. Shady Spring’s Jaedan Holstein was second and Duvall was third.
The girls 200 winner was Cara Brown (27.96). Second was Riley Chester of Westside and third was Abigail Honaker of Shady Spring. Brayden Jones won the boys race with a time of 22.79. Hairston was second and Nicholas County’s Wesley Hill third.
Independence (Kenzie Taylor, Kate Honaker, Weis, Lilli Honaker) won the girls shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.73). Shady Spring was second and PikeView was third. The Herbert Hoover team of White, Andrew Bess, Stuart and Burns won the boys race with a time of 1:05.32. In second was PikeView and Bluefield was third.
The girls 4x400 was won by Shady Spring (Farmer, Abigail Honaker, Rachel Mann and Reagan Mann) in a time of 4:39.45. PikeView was second and Herbert Hoover third. PikeView (Murphy, Blankenship, Ward, Cook) won the boys race (3:42.30). Bluefield was second and Shady Spring third.
Independence sophomore Bella Green won the girls shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 10 inches. Gracie McCallister and Reagan Mann of Shady Spring were second and third. Nicholas County’s Roman Milam won on the boys side with a toss of 48-4.75. Gabe Knoblet of Shady Spring was second and JT Williams of Nicholas County was third.
The girls discus event was won by Lauren Mullins of Herbert Hoover (99 feet, 10 inches). Shady Spring teammates Carlee Vannetter and Tayla Grove were second and third. Josh Stuart of Herbert Hoover (155-2.5) was the boys winner, followed by Jordan Harvey of Independence and JT Williams.
Truman won the girls long jump with a distance of 15-5. Chester was second and Honaker third. Bluefield’s Gerard Wade was the boys winner (20-3). Jaden Taylor of PikeView was second and Owen Keeney of Westside third.
Truman picked up her third win with a height of 5-0 in the high jump. Lilly was second, Cochran third and Herbert Hoover’s Katie Salai fourth. Keeney took the win on the boys side with a jump of 6-6. Isaiah Miner of Nicholas County was second, Shady Spring’s Michael Vecelio third and PikeView’s Nate Cook fourth.
The state meet will be held May 19-20 at UC Stadium’s Laidley Field in Charleston.
The first set of field events as well as the 4x800-meter relays for all three classes will begin at 2 p.m. May 19 action concludes with the 3200 races, set to begin at 6:55 p.m. May 20 action will pick back up with 9 a.m. field events and the 400 dash finals at 10 a.m. The awards ceremony is set to begin at 5:25 p.m.
Price of admission will be as follows: Adults — $10; and students — $7 (all digital tickets).
