Shady Spring girls win Class AA Region 3 title

The Shady Spring girls cross country team won the Class AA Region 3 championship Thursday at Westside High School.

On Thursday at Westside High in Clear Fork, Class AA and A cross country teams and individuals punched their tickets to the state meet out of Region 3 races.

In Class AA, team winners were the Shady Spring girls (39 points) and the PikeView boys (45 points). In the latter race, the Panthers nipped runner-up Shady Spring (46 points).

In Class A, taking home the team hardware were the Charleston Catholic girls (23 points) and the Charleson Catholic boys (17 points).

Individual Region 3 champions on the day included: 

• Class AA girls — Natalie Barr, Nicholas County, 20:26.3

• Clas AA boys — Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring, 17:11.5

• Class A girls — Bella Boggs, Charleston Catholic, 20:34.9

• Class A boys — Isaac Collins, Charleston Catholic, 18:12.5

—  Steve Keenan

