Shady Spring girls soccer coach Joey Beckett thinks his team has the makings of a good team.
Right now, however, there is one glaring need.
“The girls are picking up things, they’re passing, they’re in the right place — we’ve just got to find the back of that net,” Beckett said.
The Tigers did enough of that Tuesday, defeating PikeView 2-0 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
There could have been more. The Tigers fired 40 shots on goal, keeping PikeView keeper Isabella Martin busy for most of the 80 minutes.
Shady scored both of its goals in the first half. Taylor Scott fired one in from inside the box in the 31st minute. Emily Stevens then curled one in off an assist from Mia Bennett five minutes later.
It was Stevens’ third goal of the season.
Shady (2-3) operated on the Panthers’ side of the field much of the night. PikeView only attempted one shot on goal in the second half and it was saved by Tigers keeper Olivia Barnett.
It was a bit of a microcosm of the Tigers’ season to this point. All three of their losses have been shutouts.
“That’s what we told them just now,” Beckett said. “You’ve got to hit the back of that net. You can’t win if you don’t score. ... We didn’t have many shots in two of the games we lost. The first one we lost we had 26 shots, and you saw what the score was (10-0 at Point Pleasant).”
The Panthers were playing just their second game. They opened with a 7-0 loss to Bluefield on Sept. 3 before Mercer County went orange and was shut down last week.
“Second game, new coach, bunch of new players,” first-year PikeView coach Richard Mann said. “About five of the girls on the field have never played soccer before. So I’m proud of the girls. They’re coming along.”
Martin made 19 saves for PikeView (0-2).
Mann thinks the team will be more seasoned by the end of the week, which includes a game against Princeton on Wednesday and then a return to Beckley for a rematch with the Tigers on Thursday.
Shady will close out the week Saturday with a home game against Lincoln County. The game will start at 11 a.m.
