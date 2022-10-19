Shady Spring girls repeat as sectional champions

EAST RIVER — Shady Spring had a big season in 2021, defeating Bluefield on its home field for its first sectional championship in 10 years.
But the Tigers lost a lot of firepower from that team, so expectations were tempered going into 2022.
Yet, here it is a year later, and the Tigers are champions once again.
No. 2 seed Shady tied No. 1 Bluefield after falling behind 1-0, then won 3-2 on penalty kicks to repeat as the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 champion at East River Soccer Complex.
Shady Spring’s Audrey Henderson nailed her kick in the fifth frame of the shootout.
Bluefield’s Abby Matthews initiated scoring with a goal for the Lady Beavers. Shady got the equalizer on a free kick by Mallie Lawson, who locked the game up at 1-all for the remainder of regulation time.
The Tigers (8-8-3) will go to Pocahontas County High School on Tuesday to play for the Region 3 championship with a kickoff of 5 p.m.
Shady will face the winner of the Section 2 title game between Nicholas County and Charleston Catholic, who will play Saturday at 11 a.m.
