Shady Spring girls repeat as sectional champions

Shady Spring's Mallie Lawson (19) takes the ball away from Bluefield's Audra Rockness (6) while Bluefield's Carley Wimmer (10) keeps her eye on the developing play during Wednesday's Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 championship match at East River Soccer Complex.

EAST RIVER — Shady Spring had a big season in 2021, defeating Bluefield on its home field for its first sectional championship in 10 years.

But the Tigers lost a lot of firepower from that team, so expectations were tempered going into 2022.

Yet, here it is a year later, and the Tigers are champions once again.

No. 2 seed Shady tied No. 1 Bluefield after falling behind 1-0, then won 3-2 on penalty kicks to repeat as the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 champion at East River Soccer Complex.

Shady Spring’s Audrey Henderson nailed her kick in the fifth frame of the shootout.

Bluefield’s Abby Matthews initiated scoring with a goal for the Lady Beavers. Shady got the equalizer on a free kick by Mallie Lawson, who locked the game up at 1-all for the remainder of regulation time.

The Tigers (8-8-3) will go to Pocahontas County High School on Tuesday to play for the Region 3 championship with a kickoff of 5 p.m.

Shady will face the winner of the Section 2 title game between Nicholas County and Charleston Catholic, who will play Saturday at 11 a.m.

