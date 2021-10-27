Shady Spring girls fall to Irish

It was a successful season for Shady Spring, but the Tigers could not overcome one of the state’s perennial powers.
Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen scored two goals each as Charleston Catholic rolled to a 6-0 victory over Shady Spring for the Class AA-A Region 3 championship at Schoenbaum Stadium.
With the victory, the Irish (15-5) advance to the state tournament in Beckley, scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 5-6. Shady Spring ends the season 6-8-1.
“Regionals are always tough,” Catholic coach Amy Mullen told The Charleston Gazette-Mail. “We moved the ball well and were able to finish early and take Shady out of their game plan.”
Shannon Karr and Savannah Lovejoy netted the other Catholic goals and Katherine Skinner recorded the shutout in goal.
The Irish, the two-time defending champion, raced out to a 4-0 halftime lead behind two goals by Mullen and cruised from there. Cimino tacked on her second goal of the night in the second half.
Shady Spring keeper Olivia Barnett recorded six saves.
Last week the Tigers won their first sectional championship since 2011.
The state tournament will be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. All AA-A games will be played on Carter Field. The first girls game between the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds will be played at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Seeds 2 and 3 will follow 30 minutes later.