Shady Spring faces tall task in Charleston Catholic

Shady Spring has come a long way in the last month and a half.
The Tigers reversed a 1-5 start, finished the regular season at 6-8-3 and evened that up with a pair of wins en route to a repeat sectional championship.
"Started off kind of rollercoaster," coach Joey Beckett said. "We'd have a good game and a bad game, just depending on who we were playing and how the girls did."
Everybody knows who the Tigers are facing Thursday, and it will take easily their best performance of the season to surmount the challenge.
Shady Spring will make the long trek to Pocahontas County, the site of this year's Class AA/A Region 3 championships. The opponent will be Charleston Catholic, the three-time reigning state champion.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be followed by the boys title game between the Irish and PikeView.
Charleston Catholic is preceded by its reputation. The Irish have played in eight consecutive state championship games and won five of them.
This year, Charleston Catholic (18-0-2) has allowed only four goals in 20 games and has scored 107 (5.35 per game). Keeper Katherine Skinner has only had to save eight shots.
The Irish went unchallenged in the Section 2 tournament, defeating Pocahontas County 11-0 in the semifinals and Nicholas County 10-0 for the championship.
Make no mistake, it's a tall order.
"Very tall," Beckett said. "We have talked about it. We've worked on stuff. There's not a whole lot you can change. There's not much you can do. It's really going to be tough. Hopefully the game being played on grass and maybe the field being a little smaller will be a tiny bit of an advantage for us. Maybe, but we'll see."
Getting the chance was a big enough accomplishment for the Tigers, who lost several decorated players from last year's Section 1 championship. After losing five of their first six games, they went 7-3-3 the rest of the way and took the No. 2 seed into the Section 1 tournament.
The leadership of senior Mallie Lawson, sophomore Allie Betkijian and junior keeper Lili Hatfield helped get the team through the growing pains of getting the players to mesh.
"I think the freshmen got used to playing with the upperclassmen, and I think the back line — and I had some juniors who had never played before — kind of figured things out," Beckett said. "They started coming along the last four games. They played really well. I was proud of them."
After dispatching of PikeView in the Section 1 semifinals — led by a hat trick from freshman Ella Gray — the Tigers faced Bluefield for the championship in a rematch of last year's final, which resulted in the Tigers' first sectional title in a decade.
The game went to penalty kicks, and sophomore Audrey Henderson tucked the decisive ball under the bar to give Shady a 3-2 win in the shootout.
Beckett went with an experienced lineup for the shootout — Lawson, Betkijian, junior Katie Garrett, Gray and Henderson.
"We practice PKs a good bit," Beckett said. "The last five years it's come down to us and Bluefield and it's been 1-1, 2-1. It was either a one-point difference, we had been into overtime and PKs, so we were ready.
"Most of the (players) that shot the PKs were experienced. They have played for a long time. It was pretty good shooters and they weren't as nervous, maybe, as some of the younger ones would have been or the ones that were more reps-experienced."
Thursday's winner will advance to next week's state tournament in Beckley.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
