SOUTH CHARLESTON — Shady Spring senior Paige Maynard hit a noteworthy pitching milestone on Wednesday, but two subpar innings spelled doom for the Tigers at the state tournament.
Maynard struck out 15 Herbert Hoover batters and topped 300 strikeouts for the season, but the Huskies took advantage of the few mistakes she made and the Tiger bats never came alive as Hoover scored a 6-1 win to eliminate Shady from the Class AA softball state tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
"They were able to be selective early and get into good position in the count," Shady coach Donald Barnett said. "That patience and selectivity paid off for them huge. They were able to put the ball into play quite a bit and kept us pretty silent. The rest is history."
The Tiger senior pitcher, who will play college softball at Penn State, started out strong with two quick strikeouts in a clean first inning. Maynard then opened the second by giving up a walk to Hoover's Grayson Buckner (with Kennedy Callen coming in as the courtesy runner) before a Brooklyn Huffman double put two Huskies in scoring position.
Next up was junior Kristin Wehrle, who tripled to score both runs and would score herself later in the inning to put Hoover ahead 3-0.
The third inning was not any kinder to Shady. The first two Hoover batters struck out before Buckner belted a triple (with Callen running for her again). Junior Abby Hanson followed with a walk before Huffman blasted a pitch from Maynard over the left field fence for a three-run home run to put the Huskies ahead 6-0.
Maynard was lights out from that point on. She struck out two in the fourth, two more in the fifth and the entire side in the sixth (including her 300th strikeout of the season).
Shady (21-6), which was shutout 5-0 by Winfield in Wednesday's opener, got its first and only run of the tournament in its final at-bat. Olivia Barnett opened the inning with a double before senior Hadley Wood smacked another double to score the run.
For the Huskies, Huffman was the only player with multiple hits — going 2 for 3 with the home run and three RBI. Shady shortstop Barnett went 2 for 3 with the Tigers only run scored for the day. Buckner, the pitcher for Hoover, went all seven innings allowing just four hits with one run allowed and 11 strikeouts. Maynard's final line was seven inning pitched with seven hits and six runs (four earned) allowed while striking out 15 and walking just one batter.
Hoover (22-4) advances to Thursday's consolation round where the Huskies will face the winner of Wednesday's late game between Winfield and Oak Glen.