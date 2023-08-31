If Shady Spring plays every game the way it did Thursday night, Josiah Smith would be one happy coach.
“One of the things I’m most proud of this team for is the way they stick together,” Smith said after the Tigers defeated Oak Hill 2-1 on a chilly last night of August in Shady Spring. “They played this game tonight, start to finish, as a unit. A lot of communication. A lot of desire to help their teammates out. We have some players that are very skilled and want the ball. Those guys do the work of everybody else. It just feels like there was a good team effort tonight.”
One of those, of course, is senior striker Michael Vecellio. Coming off a 31-goal junior year, Vecellio has started where he left off. He added his third goal of the season in the first half to put the Tigers ahead 1-0.
“One of their defensive players kind of tried to switch the field and Michael stepped in, stole the ball and finished,” Smith said.
Vecellio was making his return after missing last week’s 8-1 loss to reigning state champion Charleston Catholic. He played in the season opener, a 6-1 win over Mercer Christian, finishing with two goals and an assist.
“One of the things I love about Michael is he is team-first,” Smith said. “He could just sit and say, ‘Feed me the ball. I’ll score.’ (But) late in this game he sat deep because he wanted to slow the play down. He has the instincts to know when he needs to be high and press their back line, and when he needs to sit a little deeper and slow the play down. He’s willing to make those sacrifices. He’s just a complete player.”
Oak Hill tied the game on a goal by Nathan Hurt that illustrated the Red Devils’ athleticism.
“Very effective wing run from (Andre Wright). Lightning-fast player. Had a phenomenal game,” Smith said. “Served a good ball in the middle and the runner (Hurt) came and knocked it in. Just a beautiful soccer goal.”
It stayed tied until less than five minutes into the second half, when senior Jacob Shamblin — who returned to the football team as the kicker this season — rocketed a blast from about 35 yards off a throw-in.
“That was a smart, heads-up play,” Smith said.
Freshman keeper Jack Billeter had two key point-blank saves in the 63rd and 74th minutes to help the Tigers hang on.
Oak Hill (2-3-1) will visit Sherman next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shady will go to Princeton Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“These guys put the work in every day and want to get better,” Smith said. “That’s really what I want as a coach, is a team that wants to improve. They stick together. I love the way that they play off of the leaders. The leaders on the team set the example in training and in the game with the effort, but the younger guys are just coming in and putting that same work in and improving because of it.”
