charleston – With match points dwindling, Shady Spring’s state championship hopes were dimming. Down 2 sets to none, the game was tied at 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and finally 24.
But with the heart of a champion, Shady Spring fought it off, winning the final two points to take the third set 26-24.
The win seemed to rejuvenate to the Tigers, and they sprinted to a 12-3 lead in the fourth set.
But the Colts had a championship resolve themselves, scoring 10 of the next 11 points to tie the set, including eight in a row.
A service error by the Colts made the score 22-19 Shady Spring, but that would be the last points for what had been a stellar season and career for the Tigers’ two senior standouts, Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson.
Philip Barbour knocked off Shady Spring for the second year in a row, this year in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, after a five-set thriller last year. They could have given up (down 12-3) but they didn’t.
“I told them you just have to take one point at a time, you couldn’t look to hit 25 until we reached nine, or we reached 10 or whatever point we were on,” Phillip Barbour coach Heather Halfin said of the key stretch of the fourth when the Colts got back in the game.
“I’m glad they decided to come back and win that third set and it meant a lot to say they could do that,” Shady Spring coach Kelly Williams said. “My girls fought hard all year long. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It just happened to be in the state championship. I’ve got some great players; they really showed some heart and I’m super proud of them.”
When Shady Spring lost the first set to the Colts, 25-20, it marked the first loss for the Tigers in the postseason, the first lost set since falling 2-0 to Musselman, which earlier in the day had won the Class AAA state title for a third straight year.
Philip Barbour was blocking about everything Shady threw at it, and seemed to get to every ball, every shot that looked like it was going to drop.
“Our blocking wasn’t great, but our back line made up for it by touching a lot of balls,” Halfin said. “That was key. I always say it is a shame that people don’t pay more attention to back row. People pay attention to the hitters, that’s what they want to focus on.
“I would say their defense was spot on, our blocking wasn’t where it needed to be either in our sets either,” Williams said. “You can point fingers all day long but at the end of the day these girls are my girls and I love them no matter what, win or lose, and I’m extremely proud of their season.”
The seniors Williams and Thompson finished their careers with four straight state championship appearances and won the 2020 state title and finished runner-up three times. They never lost a set to a Class AA Region 3 opponent in three seasons. They finished their careers with a match record of 167-17-4.
“I can guarantee if you go back and look at the record, they have 10 times the number of wins than they have losses, so you can’t ask for better players, harder workers, better teammates,” Williams said. “They have extremely bright futures in volleyball.”
The two will be teammates and roommates at Concord University next fall.
Shady Spring finished the season with a record of 52-5-1. The Colts ended the season with a 56-3-1 mark.
Members of the all-tournament team included Shady Spring’s Camille Testerman, Chloe Thompson and Meg Williams, Philip Barbour’s McKenna Halfin, Madison Weese and Emily Denison, Oak Glen’s Ashlyn Six and McKenzi Martin and Herbert Hoover’s Sydney Shamblin.
