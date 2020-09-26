Friday's matchup between Shady Spring and PikeView was one of undermanned teams.
The Panthers dressed just 18 players, while the Tigers were moving players to new positions because of injuries.
The result? A 13-12 classic that was decided in the game's waning minutes, with the Tigers pulling out their second victory of the season.
In a game that yielded just 25 points, defensive stops were the story of the night. That was especially true for the Tigers, who came away with two red zone interceptions and a stop on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth to keep the team afloat.
"They gutted it out," Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. "It was ugly, but those boys played hard. We're undermanned and we've got five or six guys we totally switched their positions. We moved linebackers to safeties and defensive linemen to linebackers just to do what we could do. We didn't do bad, but PikeView played a heck of a game. Those guys scrapped hard and played tough. As many kids as they have and as hard as they play, I give them a lot of credit."
The Panthers, knowingly undermanned, used every advantage they could uncover in almost pulling off the upset.
Facing fourth down on their opening drive, quarterback Tyler Meadows found receiver Dylan Blake over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers an early 6-0 lead. Up next they recovered an onside kick but were unable to capitalize.
PikeView's run-heavy offense held the Tigers' offense on the sideline for a good portion of the first half, but when they did make it out onto the field it was an unfortunately familiar story for Culicerto and Co.
On the Tigers' second drive, quarterback Cameron Manns, who replaced Jared Lilly in Week 1 after an injury, left the game with a lower leg injury. That forced Lilly back into the role of signal caller and eliminated him as a factor on the defensive end.
Lilly answered the call, leading two successful touchdown drives in the first quarter — the first an 11-yard rushing score from James Sellards and the second a sneak by Lilly himself to make it a 13-6 game.
"He did well," Culicerto said. "I told both of them before the game they would both play, I just didn't think it would happen like that. Jared was our starter to begin the season but he's working his way back. I wish we had him defensively, but once Cameron went down we knew we couldn't get him injured, too.
"He stepped in there and threw the ball well. He threw some nice balls and had a couple so-so, but he'll clean that up."
PikeView had an opportunity to tie or take the lead right before the half, but after securing a first down on the Shady 15 with 30 seconds left, the Panthers threw an interception in the end zone to diffuse the threat.
The same thing happened again in the third quarter.
On fourth down at the Shady 9, a nine-minute drive ended for the Panthers after Shady freshman Xavier Collins came up with a pick to squash a scoring opportunity.
"Controlling the game was what we wanted to do, that and move the ball up and down the field," PikeView head coach Jason Spears said. "We did that against River View but when we got in the red zone turnovers killed us and we wanted to make sure they weren't as bad as they were against River View. My team fought. We had it won; it just happens."
After another quick stop on defense, PikeView engineered another long, methodical drive, scoring with 2:36 left and opting for a two-point conversion to take the lead. The attempt was stuffed by the Tigers, whose third red zone stop of the night proved to be the deciding factor.
"Our boys found a way," Culicerto said. "Jared gave us a spark there on a couple of passes. Offensively we didn't have the ball much in the second half and had our back to the wall, but hey, we'll take it!"
Shady Spring, which was scheduled to play Westside next week, will take a bye as Westside deals with a mandatory two-week shutdown after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
PV (1-3): 6 0 0 6 — 12
SS (2-2): 0 13 0 0 — 13
Scoring plays
First quarter
PV: Blake 38-yard pass from Meadows (Conversion fails); 7:32
Second quarter
SS: Sellards 11 rush (Harmon PAT); 7:00
SS: Lilly 1 rush (PAT fails); 2:52
Fourth quarter
PV: Blake 6 rush (Conversion fails); 2:36
Individual statistics
Rushing — PV: Blake 17-93, B. Meadows 7-26, Austin Shrewsbury 6-9, Jacob Delp 11-25, T. Meadows 11-56; SS: Pinardo 6-46, Manns 1-0, Sellards 3-21, Lilly 3-3
Passing — PV: Meadows 3-9-78-2; SS: Manns 2-2-2-0, Lilly 3-5-37-0
Receiving — Blake 2-61, Delp 1-10; SS: Pinardo 1-(minus-2), Adam Richmond 2-24, Mackey 2-17