Like everybody else associated with the Shady Spring basketball program, it’s been a tough couple days since the team’s 47-42 loss to Fairmont in the Class AAA state title game.
Cam Manns took out a little frustration on the mound and at the plate against county rival Woodrow Wilson Monday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Manns didn’t get the win — the 6-1 lead he had when he exited after five strong innings failed to hold up — but with an assist from Jake Meadows, a former basketball teammate who didn’t play this year to concentrate on baseball, the Tigers were able to exit with an 8-7 victory in their season opener.
Meadows came in in the sixth during what was a six-run inning for the Tigers and gave up a two-run triple to Connor Mollohan that gave Woodrow the lead, 7-6.
But Meadows made up for it in the bottom of the frame by scoring the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Adam Richmond. Colten Tate, who was tagged with all six runs in the sixth, made up for that as well, drawing a walk and then raced home with what would be the winning run on a wild pitch.
“That’s kind of what we start practice with every day, base running, to get our blood flowing,” coach Jordan Meadows said. “Once Jake came up at the plate there, and he’s our best base stealer, I just tried to manufacture some fake bunts and steals, and credit to the seniors for coming through at the end.”
Meadows was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Manns was also solid at the plate with three hits in four at-bats, including a double.
“Cam was on a pitch count because it was his first day back,” coach Meadows said. “It’s cold but a win is a win. I’m proud of the guys even though we had a little hiccup (in the sixth inning).”
Jake Meadows, who hadn’t expected to pitch, then struck out the side – facing the heart of the Woodrow Wilson lineup – to give Shady the one-run victory.
“Coming in I didn’t think I’d pitch, but they called my number and I had to step up and pitch,” Jake Meadows, brother of the head coach, said. “I just didn’t want to lose this game. We were up the whole game. I just wasn’t going to lose, and I came in ready to pitch. He (Jordan Meadows) told me to throw strikes, get outs and make our defense make plays.”
Manns got the start and pitched well enough to get the win, giving up three hits and an unearned run with four strikeouts and four walks.
He admitted that his thoughts often drifted to the championship game Saturday night. The time has moved slow, he said.
“Every second I’m thinking about losing that game,” Manns said. “You take it day by day and eventually it’s going to get better. But it’s super difficult. You grind for four years, and you don’t come out with the win. It’s hard knowing it’s my last year. You’ve got to get over it.”
He said the thoughts didn’t totally escape his mind.
“It was definitely a frustration thing out there on the mound, so I just tried to take it out the best way possible,” Manns said.
Woodrow coach Mike McKinney was probably glad to see him exit after five innings.
“Cam’s solid, he’s probably the best pitcher in the state, hands down” McKinney said. “He’s (already) got great command of his fastball and great command of his breaking ball.”
Meadows seemed to be in the middle of every uprising for the Tigers.
He walked and scored in the Tigers’ four-run second, singled and scored in the fourth and then tied it up with some good baserunning in the sixth. He excelled at station-to-station baseball, which was big for the Tigers and likely will be a staple of the team in 2023.
Thanks to Meadows’ strong relief effort, it spoiled a big uprising for Woodrow in the sixth, highlighted by Mollohan’s seeing-eye triple.
“I wish I had 10 Connors,” McKinney said of Mollohan, who played three different positions in the game, pitcher (he made the start but like all the Flying Eagles was on a limited pitch count with big games ahead this week), third base and catcher. “I can’t brag about him enough. He’s a solid kid. The team really goes as he goes.”
Woodrow is 1-1 with a big section game Tuesday against Greenbrier East at 5:30 p.m. Shady is at Greater Beckley Christian Tuesday at 5 p.m.
WW 000 106 x — 7 4 1
SS 040 202 x — 8 6 4
WW: Connor Mollohan, Reid Warden (2), Ari Payne (4) Isaiah Patterson (5) and Blake Stratton, Mollohan (5). SS: Cam Manns, Colten Tate (6), Jake Meadow and Tyler Reed, Brady Seabolt (5). WP – Meadows, LP – Patterson. Hitting – WW: Blake Nixon 2-3 (2B), Mollohan 1-3 (2 rbi), Chase Tolliver 1-3 (rbi)Andrew Lovell 1-4, Reid Warden 1-3 (run rbi), SS: Tate (run), Cam Manns 3-4 (2b), Jake Meadows 2-2 (3 runs, rbi), Cash McCall 1-2 (run), Tyler Reed (run).
